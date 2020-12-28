Significant update for golfers on Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions

SPORT Ireland have issued a further update to the current Level 5 Covid-19 measures, which will remain in place until January 12.

The update issued on Christmas Eve will require golf clubs to urgently note the following additional points:

* Participants in sport and exercise in unsupervised/uncoached activity must be from no more than two households.

* Therefore, groups playing on golf courses during these Level 5 measures must be confined to a maximum of two households.

* This means that all tee times must be either two-balls, or alternatively three-balls and four-balls where players in the group are from no more than two households. A household for these purposes includes a household support bubble, guidance for which is available here: www.gov.ie/en/publication/3516d-support-bubbles/.

These additional requirements from Sport Ireland come against a backdrop of escalating public health challenges with the incidence of Covid-19 rising exponentially in Ireland.

Golf Ireland therefore strongly encourages golf clubs to implement this change, and in doing so continue to exhibit the high level of compliance that has made it possible for our sport to continue to remain open and accessible during the current Level 5 measures.

Golf Ireland say the above update must be read in conjunction with their previous statement issued on December 22.

Statement from December 22:

Following continued discussions with government authorities and Sport Ireland, Golf Ireland welcomes the fact that golf courses and facilities will be permitted to remain open as the Republic of Ireland moves again to Level 5 on a phased basis from 24 December.

The guidance issued by Golf Ireland on 27 November 2020 continues to apply to all golf clubs (see here: https://www.golfireland.ie/news-detail?newsarticleid=69&tags=Golf%20Ireland%20HQ ), with the following important updates:



At 3pm on 24 December, Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants will close. After this point, clubhouse access should once again be confined to use of toilet facilities (provided they can be kept clean) and initial retrieval of golf equipment from lockers.

If toilet facilities are open, clubs should adopt a one-in, one-out approach. Outdoor dining is not permitted, and golfers should depart the facility following the conclusion of their game as soon as possible.

From 26th December, inter-county travel restrictions will be reintroduced and will, as always, apply to sporting activity.

While all retail, including pro shops, are permitted to remain open, the Government is asking all retailers to defer any plans for January sales events (see www.gov.ie for more).

Further guidance will be issued to clubs in line as and when government change the current Level 5 status.

Clubs seeking guidance on Annual General Meetings are encouraged to email info@cgigolf.org for support.