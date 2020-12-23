Pre-Christmas racing concludes in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE pre-Christmas racing schedule in Limerick Greyhound Stadium wrapped up on Saturday.

The next racecard in the Dock Road venue will be Tuesday December 29.

There was a double win for Gearoid Kelly. His Groovy Tommy won an A8/A9 525. The winner had six and a half lengths to spare in 29.25. Back in second was Corcass Hope for Michael Murphy.

Kelly teamed up with Gerard Kirwan to win an A4 525 with Groovy Jackson. The win just came on the line with a run of 29.31. Just beaten into second was Dun Arus Goldie for Jennie and Tom Griffin.

Last Saturday’s card opened with an ON3 525 – won in 29.56 by Donnachas Legacy for Tom Brett. A length and a half back in second was Zabriskie for Pat and Mary Conway.

Tyrap Shane won for David Carroll in an ON2 525. The winner’s time was 29.12. Beaten five lengths into second was No Fixed Abode for the Ballingers Corner syndicate.

Stephen McNamara won with Big Time Molly in an A5 525. The winner’s time of 29.30 secured a two and three quarter lengths success. Second was Blastoff Queen for Philip Buckley.

There was a sprint win for Firestorm Zena. The S6/S7 350 was won in 19.50 by the Donncha McNamara runner. Half a length back in second was Athlacca Chrous for Noel Neenan.

The Kennedy family syndicate won with Ballyregan Raven in an A4/A4 600. The distance race was won in 32.99. Two and a half lengths back in second was Slipalong Fly for Patrick and Eric O’Connor.

The Walls of Tally Ho syndicate won with Tally Ho Tyson in an A7 525. The winner had five and a half lengths to spare after a run of 29.14. Second was Castlerock Duty for Mike Sheehy.

Charlie Carey won with Blackberry Nessy in an A4 750. The winner had two lengths to spare on the line after a run of 42.60. Back in second was Adamant Dempsey for John and Seamus Rainsford.

Lisbane Rose won for John O’Sullivan in an A6 525. The winning time was 29.23 with a length and a half to spare on the line. Second was Adamant Best for John Rainsford and the Any Sport Will Do syndicate.

There was an A2/A3 525 success for Rachels Kid. Trained by Barbara Rees Jones and owned by PT Gallagher and Raymond Griffiths, the winner had half a length to spare on the line. The time was 28.95. Second was Confused Keggy for Gerry Manley.

The final race of the night was an Open 525 - won by Music Tomy Ears. The Patrick Guilfoyle trained winner is owned by the Pension Plan syndicate. The winning time of 28.79 secured a six and a half lengths success. Second was Ballyelan Rolly for Kathy Scanlon.

There was a 12 race card last Thursday. Burning Candle won the opening race – an A3 535. The Paraic Campion trained runner won for the Amber Banner syndicate. The winner had a length to spare on the line with a run of 28.97. Bookies Bicycle was second for the Lorna and Maureen syndicate.

The Shanakyle syndicate had Shanakyle Robin as an A4 525 winner. In 29.73 the winner had half a length to spare on the line. Second was Corporate Cool for Sean Mulcahy.

Treaty Star won for Tony Barry and Donna Daly in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 28.99. Beaten three and a half lengths into second was Rich and Will for Richard Quinn and William Keane.

IveGotAText won for Francis Walsh in an A6 525. The winner was a length clear on the line with a time of 29.55. Ballinulty Fairy was second for Michael O’Brien.

Bagsy won for Donal Kelly.The A7 525 was won in 29.26. Five lengths back in second was Corporate Model for Sean Mulcahy.

Frank and Mary Browne won with Mine Ceol in an A5 525. The winner’s time was 29.34. Boomtown Blitz was a length back in second for PJ Ryan and owner Amanda Meade.

Tiger Flash won for Patrick Neville and David Benn in an A4 525. The winner was three quarters of a length clear in 29.07. Ballymartin Mac was second for Sean Roche and Pat Keyes.

Larry Mulcaire won with Adamswood Mill in an A5 525. In 29.49 the winner had two lengths to spare on the line. Second was Snuggie Bolt for Myles Cummins.

Hawkeye Supreme won for Dan Murphy in an A3 525. The win just came on the life with a run of 29.17. Just beaten into second was Honeypound Gold for Michael Carmody.

Christine Taylor had OneTheCards as an A2 525 winner. In 28.86 there was a half length victory secured. Second was Sharavogue for the Mary Ellens Gang syndicate.

Scala OMeara won for Joseph Brazill in an A3 525. The winner had three lengths to spare in 28.85. Back in second was Ballyelan Bingo for Kathy Scanlon.

The final race on the Thursday card was an A1 550 – won in 30.03 and by three and three quarter lengths by Astro Abby for Stephen Murray and the Pepper William Murray syndicate. Second was Treaty Pearl for Tony Barry and Donna Daly.