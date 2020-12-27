Limerick athletics weekly round-up

TRAINING

Juvenile and Senior Training take a two week Christmas break in most cases.

FIXTURES

Athletics Ireland have announced details of Juvenile, U20 and Senior Cross Country Championships to take place in February 2021.

For further information check out the Athletics Ireland website.

The Mallow 10 Mile road race has been provisionally scheduled to take place on Sunday 4th July.

VIRTUAL RUNS AND FIXTURES

WELL done to all who ran #notparkrun and various other virtual events last weekend.

The Great Limerick Virtual Challenge with distances from 5K to Full Marathon takes place from 24th December to the 1st January. Entry is €20.

The Milford Hospice Virtual 10k takes place on weekend of the 28th and 29th January. Early Bird entry is just €15.

The Adare 10K virtual run 2021 incorporates 1,2,5 and 10K distances with the ability to upload times.

Entry is just €10 which goes to the club.

For further information go to westlimerickac.ie or Myrunresults.com

25 YEARS AGO

FRANK Garrihy won the Streets of Limerick Fun run in 23:00 with Shane Simcox second in 23:20.

Third was Kieran Lynch in 23:49 with Pat Conway 4th in 24:02, Tom Noonan (24:14,) and Regate’s Tom Madden (24:20) were fifth and sixth respectively.

Veronica Colleran from Shannon was the women’s winner in 26:17 with Sandra Healy second in 30:33. Geraldine Le Gear (Limerick Triathlon Club) was third in 31:34 just ahead of Cora Fenton 4th in 31:36.

Edel O’Shea from Mayorstone (32:53) and Geraldine Keane (time not in original report) were fifth and sixth.

30 YEARS AGO

JOE Chawke (West Limerick) won the County 10 mile Road Championships in 54:02.

With the first half into a gale a bunch of 5 broke away at 2 miles and Chawke went clear from 6 miles.

He was followed in second by West Limerick teammate John O’Brien (57:10) with Adrian Treacy (Limerick AC) third in 59:30.

Fourth was Pat O’Sullivan (Redgate) 59:31 with Neil Cusack (Limerick AC) 59:38 and Mark Robinson (Limerick AC) 59:50 fifth and sixth respectively.

M45 Ger Tucker, M50 Pat O’Regan (Limerick AC).

Limerick AC took all podium positions in the women’s event which was won by Edwina Foley in 66:39.

Clubmate Sarah O’Gorman was second in 71:55 followed by Siobhán McCormack third in 72:33. This had been preceeded by the Limerick City to Lisnagry on this Friday, Christmas Day.

ROUND THE HOUSES

MICK Connolly won the Limerick edition of the 1970 ‘Round the Houses’ 4 mile Road Race in a time of 18 minutes 59 seconds.

He won by 12 seconds from Clubmate John Sheridan with Tom Redlcan, also of Donore a further four seconds back.

First Limerick man was Seán O’Sullivan (Castlemahon) on 19:19, followed closely in fifth by Neil Cusack (Limerick AC) in 19:23.

Donore took the team prize with 12 points with Limerick AC in second place on 39 pts and Croomtaking third spot on 62. M. Crowe of Reenvanna Harriers won the Novice race

K. Daly of St Patrick’s won the ladies contest over 880m in a time 2:57. She was followed in second by Rose Keating (U.C.G.) in 3:02 and by Limerick County Cross Country Champion Rose Shanahan (St.Patricks) in third spot in a time of 3:08. St Patrick’s took the team title on 10 pts.

Athletics Limerick wish everyone a safe and Happy Christmas