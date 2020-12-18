Munster 'A' side to face Leinster 'A' at Thomond Park named

THE Munster A team to face Leinster A has been named ahead of Friday evening’s interprovincial game at Thomond Park (5.00pm).

The selection is a mixture of senior, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and club players.

Diarmuid Barron captains the side from hooker where he is joined in the front row by Jeremy Loughman and Roman Salanoa.

Academy duo Paddy Kelly and Thomas Ahern pack down in the second row while Jack Daly, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan make up the back row combination.

Leinster sub-Academy loanee Ben Murphy starts at scrum-half and he is joined in the half-backs by Jack Crowley.

Brothers Jake and Alan Flannery form the centre partnership with Liam Coombes and Seán French on the wings. Darren Sweetnam starts at full-back.

Starting centres Jake and Alan Flannery started out at Kilfeacle RFC while both Ethan Coughlan and Conor Moloney are products of Ennis RFC.

The match will be streamed on the Munster YouTube channel at 5.00pm.

MUNSTER A: Darren Sweetnam, Seán French, Alan Flannery, Jake Flannery, Liam Coombes, Jack Crowley, Ben Murphy, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (c), Roman Salanoa, Paddy Kelly, Thomas Ahern, Jack Daly, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Daniel Okeke, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Phillips, Nick Green, Conor Moloney.