New Limerick minor football management confirmed for 2021

LIMERICK have already put in place a county minor football management team for 2021.

This season's management is replaced with a totally new set-up stepping up from the Underage Football Academy.

Galbally's Kevin Denihan is the new manager.

Denihan was Limerick Ladies Football manager in 2017 and has been involved in the Underage Football Academy since 2018.

His coach-selectors will be Michael Lenihan (Mountcollins), Andy Lane (St Senans), Gerry Butler (Claughaun) and the Limerick based David Devane (Dingle).

Denihan and former Limerick footballer Lane were part of the management team in 2019 when this group of players won the Dermot Early U15 football cup.