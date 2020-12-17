Limerick GAA chairman vows 'to continue to work hard to go further along the road of success'

JUST 72-hours after Limerick won a second All-Ireland SHC title in three years, County Board Chairman John Cregan was vowed to work towards keeping keeping Limerick at the summit.

"A very successful man one said to me 'The day you stop going forward and standstill is the day you start going backwards'. We in Limerick GAA at every level need to heed this advise for while we may feel we have arrived at the summit now it is all about staying there," stressed the Limerick GAA chairman in his six minute address to Annual Convention this Wednesday night.

"Together now we need to continue to work hard to go further along the road of success both on and off the field. It is our duty to our clubs and our county while we are in positions of influence to do that, as it will be for those who follow us in those positions," said Cregan.

"Annual convention presents an opportunity both to look back on our activities of the past year as well as an opportunity to look forward to the year ahead. 2020 was another successful year for Limerick GAA both on and off the field," said the chairman to the annual gathering, which was held zia Zoom.

"The arrival of Covid-19 mid March really determined our actions and indeed our work programme for the entire year to date. The focus immediately changed from GAA activity to initiating and participating in a county wide support and response team. I want to acknowledge and thank all of you GAA volunteers for the manner in which you involved yourselves to help others in our communities through out the city and county, many of you in your own parishes and others indeed who maned the phone line at the Covid Response group head quarters here in Aras Mumhan," said Cregan.

"We were indeed delighted to have been in a position to make the LIT Gaelic Grounds available to the HSE as a drive through testing centre. Can I also take this opportunity to thank and congratulate all of our front line workers for all their outstanding work through out the year."

He also paid tribute to those who helped get club's safely back on the fields of play.

"From our club activity point of view, tremendous co-operation between the clubs, our CCC and indeed our referees, gate people and stewards ensured that the majority of our games were played and all passed without incident. Well done to all involved and thank you. We do hope of course to complete the remaining competitions when it is deemed safe to do so," said the chairman.

Not surprisingly he has special praise for the newly crowned All-Ireland SHC winners.

"Can I take this opportunity on your behalf to thank and congratulate all involved with this great team. I want to particularly thank and congratulate John Kiely, his management and backroom teams, Declan Hannon and the 36 squad members all of whom have worked so hard to deliver this All-Ireland title in such a difficult and different year for all," said the Dromcollogher-Broadford man.

"Unfortunately, many families will have empty chairs at their tables for Christmas dinner again this year and I want to extend my sympathy and that of the board once again to all who lost a loved one during the past twelve months."