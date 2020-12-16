Toss of a coin confirms venue for Limerick and Tipperary Munster minor hurling final

LIMERICK and Tipperary agreed to a toss of a coin to determine home advantage for Sunday's Munster minor hurling championship final.

Limerick were successful so the decider will take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Sunday December 20 at 1pm - the game will be streamed live via the Munster GAA website.

Limerick were in Thurles just last Saturday for their semi final win over Cork.

Limerick are appearing in a seventh Munster MHC final in eight years and looking to complete their second back-to-back victories - following 2013-'14.

The newly crowned Munster minor (17) champions will play Galway in the All-Ireland semi final on January 2-3.