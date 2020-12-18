UL GAA club and Milford Hospice in pre-Christmas fund-raising venture

THE University of Limerick GAA clubs and Milford Hospice have combined for a pre-Christmas fund-raising raffle.

The joint venture will see 50% of the funds raised will go to Milford Care Centre, and 50% of the funds raised will go to UL GAA.

A GoFundMe page has been created and all donations of €20 or more will secure entry into a unique raffle.

The prizes are are ever growing list of inter-county GAA jerseys presented by past and present UL GAA stars.

Among the list of jerseys at present are; signed Limerick hurling jersey, Tony Kelly (Clare) match jersey and David Clifford (Kerry) signed jersey. Also on offer are jerseys from Tipperary, Galway, Kilkenny, Cork, among others.

The closing date for donations is December 23 with the raffle on Christmas Eve.

To donate click here