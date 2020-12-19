Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 21 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 21 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

AGM: On what was a first for Ahane GAA Club we held our AGM for 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams. The AGM was attended by big numbers which was fantastic to see. Officers for 2021 are as follow; President: Louie Quirke, Vice President: John Ryan, Vice President: John Meskell Snr, Chairperson: Colm Barry, Secretary: Tony Harnett, Treasurer: Carol Condon, Vice Chairperson: Jim Hackett , Assistant Secretary: Ann Ryan Carey, Assistant Treasurer: Denis O’Leary, PRO: Emer Kenny, Registrar: Gina Horrigan, Child Welfare Officer: Aoife Quigley, Health and Well-Being Officer: Sean Carey, Irish Officer: Denis Kelly, Bord na nOg Officer: Mary Hassett, Coaching Officer: Phelim Macken. A special word of thanks to Ollie Moran who is our outgoing coaching officer. Ollie has done so much for the club in this role and throughout his time as coaching officer he has always been a support and a constant help to the mentors and is always looking for ways to keep players involved and playing in the club. He is always trying to get the best out of the players and the mentors so that the club reaches its full potiental. Thanks to our other outgoing officers; Mairead Hussey, Laura McCarthy Fox, and Jimmy Feerick who has our football delegate.

ALL IRELAND: On an All Ireland final weekend like no other we saw Limerick take on Waterford in Croke Park which saw Limerick put in a serious performance and came away with an 11 point win. The club are so proud of Tom and Dan Morrissey who both played incredibly well on Sunday with Tom scoring 5 points and Dan playing a blinder at full back. We can’t wait to celebrate with them and all the people in the club and community when it is safe to do so but until then we will enjoy celebrating safely at home.

BALLYBROWN

ALL IRELAND: Huge Congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurlers on winning The Liam MacCarthy cup this weekend. It brought absolute joy to everyone and we thank them for their time and commitment. A special mention to the Lead strength and conditioning coach with the team and our own Senior Hurler Mikey Kiely.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Luke O Connor and Ned Quinn on the Limerick Minors Team who are now in the Munster final. And Well done and commiserations to Aidan O’Connor and Colin Coughlan who made a huge impact on the field at the U20 match but despite all the hard work it wasn't to be on the day.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: Tickets for National Club Draw 2021 are on Sale Now from committee members. We are asking all members to assist by selling these to family and friends at a cost of €10 per ticket. As a result of Covid-19, like many others, our finances have been seriously impacted. The closure of our Bar and the suspension of our lotto sales for the majority of the last 9 months means we need to generate some income. All monies raised from ticket sales are maintained by the club, and the prizes are all put up by the GAA. Last year we were also lucky enough as a club to win €5,000 in the ticket sales draw. Thanks for your support and stay safe everyone.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Huge Congratulations to Joe O'Connor who won €1,000 and Niall Doolan who won €100 in the double Club Limerick draw last Saturday.

BALLYSTEEN

ALL IRELAND: Congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurling Team who won their second Senior Hurling All Ireland in three years after defeating Waterford 0-30 to 0-19 on Sunday. While we were unable to witness the victory in person at Croke Park, the team managed by John Kiely & captained by Declan Hannon produced a powerful display to win Liam McCarthy. Well done to everyone involved and we look forward to the celebrations that will follow in 2021 when allowed.

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Minor Football Team on their win Saturday afternoon against Waterford. David O'Shaughnessy (1-5) and Padhraic McMahon (0-2) played the full game which ended 2-12 to 1-5. The Footballers now face Clare in a Munster Semi Final this Wednesday evening at 7pm.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Well done to Vincent Hewson (€2,000) & Eliza Muprhy (€250) who were the lucky club winners in the December Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter the remaining draw left for the year and of course to join for next years draws. By joining the draw, you have a chance to win 31 prizes monthly ranging from €10000 to €100. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

BLACKROCK

ALL IRELAND: Limerick are All Ireland champions for 2020, what a fabulous way for us all to end a difficult year. Huge congratulations to John Kiely and the fabulous Limerick team led by Declan Hannon. What a fabulous team and what a fabulous acceptance speech by Declan. It was a fantastic day, a very strange day for all of us who are normally at the matches. Well done to Chairman John Cregan and all the county board who have helped in facilitating the Championship which has brightened a very strange winter, special mention to Hugh Murphy PRO county bord. Well done to all involved, including Griffins Coaches who again transported the team when restrictions lifted.

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Minor hurlers and footballers winning their respective championship matches on Saturday v Cork and Waterford. The hurlers are now in the Munster final and the footballers play the Munster semi final next Wednesday. Well done to Sean O’Neill who played with the hurlers. Best of luck in the next match. Hard luck to the Limerick U20’s who lost to Cork on Saturday after extra time, well done to Jimmy Quilty who was corner back and Daithi Heffernan who was on the panel, best of luck in the future.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto held on Thur 8th, the numbers drawn were 5, 9, 21, 25. The €40 went to Tara McCarthy, Vale View, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, the €20 went to Sinead Hourigan, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Billy Connors, Martinstown, Promotor, outside Centra, Barry O’Shaughnessy, promotor Brendan O’Brien, Logan, Hazel, and Noah Ryan, Promotor TG Ryan. On Thursday December 17 we will have the last lotto of the year with the usual draw for the jackpot of €13,000. We will also have the Christmas lotto bonus prizes of €20 lucky dips x 10. We will have a separate draw for the patrons who did the lotto/membership offer for the year in lieu of the missed weeks of the lotto due to lockdown. These will be €50 x 3.

2021: Anyone wishing to purchase 2021 offer of membership and lotto can contact the club re same-€120.

OFFICIAL: The official commemorative number plate for Liam 2020 is on sale in Essence, Kilfinane. All proceeds go to the Limerick training fund.

CRECORA-MANISTER

WINTER HURLING ACADEMY: The club’s underage Winter Hurling Academy finished up last Sunday for the Christmas period. The last six weeks of the academy have been a great success. The boys have really enjoyed it and the coaches have also taken great satisfaction from seeing the boys develop and improve. Coaching & Games Officer Ger Hickey would like to pay special thanks to the sixteen coaches for their hard work and dedication every Sunday. The academy will recommence at 10am on Sunday January 17 in South Liberties. A huge thanks to all coaches including Adrian Harte, Chris Mulqueen, Cian Kennedy, Donnacha Ryan, Ger Browne, Ger Darcy, Ger Hickey, Liam Hartnett, Niall Conway, Paul O'Mahony and Sean O'Donovan. Thanks also to the guest coaches Cathal O’Neill, John Power, Maria Power, Paddy O’Neill and Tim Egan.

AGM: The club AGM took place on Wednesday December 9 over Zoom. Chairman Pat Byrnes welcomed all and thanked them for their commitment to the club during this challenging year. Reports were delivered from Bórd na nÓg secretary Tom O’Keeffe, club secretary Pat Quirke, club treasurer John Browne and club chairman Pat Byrnes. Club executives vacated their positions and life president Gerry Moloney took proposers and seconders for the club executive. The top table were re-elected and accepted their positions again for another year.

MEMBERSHIP: You can now pay your annual club membership of €40 online via KlubFunder. This year there is an early bird rate of €40 if you pay before 1st March and this increases to €55 thereafter.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 8th and 9th Club Limerick Draws took place on December 12. Congratulations to all the winners but unfortunately Crecora-Manister did not have any winners on this occasion.

DEVELOPMENT PLAN: We received some good news this week regarding funding with the announcement of funding approval of 75% Leader grant funding from West Limerick Resources, totalling €36,295.59, towards the Community Walking Track. Fundraising efforts continue in order to deliver this project, which is the first phase in the proposed development works which will benefit GAA and Camogie players across all ages at Crecora Manister GAA pitch, in addition to the local community.

ALL IRELAND: A huge congratulations to the Limerick senior hurlers and management who claimed the county’s 9th All-Ireland title. Remaining unbeaten in the year of 2020 winning the four Munster League, National League, Munster and All-Ireland titles. They have put a smile on all our faces after a difficult year and are fantastic ambassadors for our county.

LIMERICK: Well done to Sam Riordan and the Limerick minor footballers who beat Waterford by 2-12 to 1-5 to progress to a Munster semi final this Wednesday December 16 v Clare. Hard luck to Cathal O’Neill and the Limerick U20 hurlers who lost out to Cork in the Munster semi final after extra time 2-29 to 0-21. Well done to Cathal who contributed five fine points from play on the night.

CROOM

ALL IRELAND: Congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurling team on their fantastic win against Waterford. This group of players and management are very special and we are all so proud of them. They have brought immense joy and happiness to everyone in such a difficult year. Limerick.

AGM: The AGM will take place on Monday December 21 at 8pm. Due to current restrictions and in line with recommendations from Croke Park, this year's AGM will be held on a virtual platform using the Microsoft Teams App. You can download the free app onto your phone, tablet, iPad or computer. It is advised to have the app installed well in advance of the AGM and maybe have a test meeting with family or friends.

U17: Hurling training this Thursday December 17th from 7-8pm and Sunday December 20 at 11-12noon.

U14-U12: Our U12s/U14s had their final session of the year last Sunday morning. Despite the wet and windy conditions, there was massive excitement for the All Ireland Final. The lads were all kitted out in their Limerick colours and sent a message of support to the fanwall for their hurling heros. Special thanks to Padraig Broderick for supplying the refreshments afterwards.

U10: The final training session of the year is this Friday December 18 on the 4G. Trevor will be in touch with parents with details.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 3, 14, 22, 29. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips - Mary O Brien Donoman, Sean Condon c/o Alan Sheerin, Matt & Kathleen Daly , Breda O Dwyer Skagh, Dermot Shanahan Carrigeen. The next draw is for a jackpot of €8000. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

ALL IRELAND: This week we celebrate Limerick becoming All Ireland Champions 2020 for the second time in 3 years. This win is in addition to the National League title plus Munster Champions. What a fantastic year for Limerick Hurling and what joy they have brought us in this unprecedented year. Huge Congratulations to John Kiely and all involved with the team for all that they have achieved in 2020. We look forward to supporting them in 2021. We are tremendously proud of our very own David Reidy who lifted Liam McCarthy for the second time on Sunday. David is a fantastic ambassador for our club and we are all hugely proud of his achievements. David is a phenomenal club man who recently donated a Limerick Hurling Jersey to Athlacca National School won by Sinead O Keeffe for her entry in the colouring competition. Congratulations Sinead. David is always on hand to support his club and parish in any way with no job being too small for him. We congratulate him on his fantastic achievements and wish him well for 2021.

LIMERICK: This week also saw Limerick Minors Hurlers experience success when they overcame Cork in the Munster Semi Final. Congratulations to Cian Scully for making this panel. Limerick Minor Footballers also won their first round game against Waterford and will now play in the Munster Semi Final against Clare.

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw for a €8,100 jackpot. Numbers drawn were 5, 10, 24 and 25. Lucky dip winners were Tiernan Ryan €40, Willie Kelleher €20 and Fergal McAuliffe €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online.

ROAD HURLING: January 3 will see Dromin Athlacca GAA Club host their first Road Hurling Competition on the Clonbrien Ring. This will be a wonderful day’s entertainment for all the family with opportunity for all the family to participate. Details will be on social media and whatsapp.

EAST BOARD

ALL IRELAND: Congratulations to the Limerick hurlers on winning the All Ireland hurling championship on Sunday. They have given the county a huge lift over these past few months.

MINOR: Best of luck to the Limerick Minor Hurlers this weekend in the Munster final.

AGM: Please note the East Board AGM have been rescheduled for Tuesday January 5 at 8pm. This year the GAA season like all sports in the country took a hit due to Covid-19. The virus is still with us and we must all adhere to the restrictions for our safety. East division did manage to get a number of tournaments played and started. East senior hurling championship was won by Ahane they defeated Murroe-Boher and the Junior B hurling was won by Pallasgreen they defeated Cappamore in the final. Junior B football final was at the final stage when all club games were stopped in October. The final will take place hopefully in the new year between Knockane and Ballybricken-Bohermore. We had planned to run the Intermediate hurling and East Junior A hurling championships but due to the freeze on club games we were unable to get these played. The East Board would like to thank all the clubs for their support and the use of the grounds. The Referees who without them we would have not any games played. Thanks to the East board officials for all the support in 2020.

FEDAMORE

ALL IRELAND: Huge congratulations to the Limerick senior hurlers on a fantastic All Ireland final display on Sunday. Special mention to Treasurer and Fedamore man Liam Burke getting deserved recognition from the Hogan Stand once again.

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 6, 11, 12 and 24. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €17,600. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Bridget Dillon c/o Slaters, Jason O’Dwyer, Bridget O’Brien c/o Slaters and Elizabeth Whelan c/o Tom Myles. Next week's draw is on Sunday Dec 20th, 8pm in the community center.

DRAW: Our Christmas draw will take place on Sunday December 20 following the lotto draw. Weekly, online and direct debit lotto players included. The usual Covid-19 restrictions will take place at the community centre. Mixture of vouchers and spot prizes on the night. Thanks again for your support.

FR CASEYS

AGM: Fr Caseys AGM will now take place on Friday December 18 at 7.30pm sharp. Please contact the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie for further details.

ALL IRELAND: Fr. Caseys GAA Club would like to congratulate the Limerick Senior Hurling team on a fantastic performance last Sunday to capture the All-Ireland Title for the second time in three years. After many years waiting for glory we are now witnessing one of the greatest Limerick teams of all time, long may the good times continue. Well done to all involved for bring such joy to all the Limerick supporters in what has been such a challenging year.

LIMERICK: Well done also to our County Minor Footballers and Hurlers last weekend who recorded impressive Munster Championship wins over Waterford and Cork respectively. The Limerick Minor Footballers now play Clare on December 16 in the Munster Semi-Final while the Limerick Minor Hurlers take on Tipperary in the Munster Final on December 20. Best of luck to Kevin, Sam, Cathal and Adam who are involved in these teams and doing our club proud.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The double Club Limerick Christmas Draw took place last Saturday December 12. Well done to Michael O’Donnell from Bruff and Phyllis Heelan from Caherline who both claimed €10,000 jackpot prizes. Congratulations also to Fr. Caseys club members Donal Murphy and John Foley who claimed €500 and €100 cash prizes respectively. There will be one more draw in the current term which will take place on Saturday January 30.

GALTEE GAELS

ALL IRELAND:Pride of place goes to our senior hurlers this week on their great win the All Ireland Final. The celebrations are on hold. There were brilliant speeches from Captain Declan Hannon and Manager John Kiley reminding all of us to stay safe and enjoy the celebrations at home.

LIMERICK: Well done to both Limerick minor teams on their Munster Championship wins on Saturday last especially the footballers with Galtee Gaels player Zach McCarthy lining out at right corner back where he had a great game, they play Clare away in the semi-final on this Wednesday night while the hurlers are through to the Munster final against Tipperary.

LOTTO: It will be into the New Year before Galtee Gaels lotto application for a lotto licence can get before the courts. It is looking like a start date in early February.

HOSPITAL-HERBERSTOWN

LOTTO: Draw Monday December 7. Jackpot €5,200. Numbers drawn: 1, 6,23, 26. There was no winner. Lucky Dips Abbie Wright, Rebecca O'Dea, John Bailey, Charlie Davern, Nora Higgins. Sellers prize: Lorraine Foley.

U8: Our U8s had a lovely morning on Saturday December 12 for their end of year together and what great fun was had as the boys and girls and coaches showed off their Limerick colours and Santa hats! We had football, hurling, spud and spoon races, sack races and the very competitive tug-o-war challenge. We also sent out a message of support to our Limerick heroes. Also, many thanks to Sarah Dundon and Subway Castletroy for organising a treat for our players after. We wish everyone a happy Christmas and hope to see everyone back in the new year.

IRELAND LIGHTS UP: Will run from Wednesday January 6 to Wednesday February 24 meeting at 7pm in the Church carpark up to John the Baptist Community Scholl Walking Track. Suitable for all fitness levels. Walk at your own pace. Thank you to JTBCS and Hospital Walking Club.

ROAD HURLING: Will take place on Sunday December 20 on the Ballycahill Road. Teams of 3 - €15 with a minimum of 1 adult. Face coverings are mandatory. Registration beforehand to Des Hanly, Geraldine O'Donoghue, Shane Markham, Pat Foley or at the Tennis Court Carkpark on the morning. Team that completes the course in the least amount of shots is deemed the winner.

ALL IRELAND: Thank you and well done to the Limerick players, John Kiely and all the management and background team. You've done us proud again.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

ALL IRELAND: Huge congratulations to the Limerick Hurlers and management on a magnificent victory over Waterford in the All Ireland Final. Although no supporters could be present this victory gave the whole county a huge lift, for a least one day we could forget our Covid worries whilst observing all the guidelines. For us a small rural club to have three people involved was quiet surreal. Brian O'Grady was a member of the 36 panel and becomes the first Kilteely Dromkeen man to win an All Ireland Senior medal. Eibhear O'Dea and Denny Ahern were key members of the backroom team, all three are dedicated and hard working individuals and all in the Club and Community are extremely proud of the lads and their families.All Ireland Final.

LOTTO: Draw made December 7. Numbers drawn 13, 16, 22, 24. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Pat Cosgrave, Marian Ryan, Pa Roche, Matt Ryan. Sellers Prize: Micheal O’Connell. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in Kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Our online lotto is very popular and so easy to use.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 19, 22, 25, 28. The following are lucky dip winners: Tom Meehan promoter Ted Danaher, Seamus Benson promoter Tom Sheehy, Kieran Dillane promoter Mary Collum, Padraig Duffy promoter Coleman Duffy, Mag Enright promoter Online. Promoters Prize Ted Danaher. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw also the Club Lotto can be played online. All on line entries must be logged before 8pm on the Thursday evening of the draw. The next Club Lotto draw will be held virtually on Thursday December 17. Your support is greatly appreciated.

FACE MASKS: There are still some club face masks with Club crest available for purchase at a cost of €5. If interested please contact Ger Corkery.

ALL IRELAND: We waited 45 years to win one and now we have two in three years!! A huge congratulations and well done to club man Tom Condon on picking up his second Celtic Cross last Sunday and to John Kiely and his charges for securing Limericks 9th title on the roll of honour and winning it in the great style!! Not a bad end to 2020 at all.

ANNUAL WALK: The Knockaderry FC Annual walk on St. Stephens will be a virtual one. It runs for the month of December. To join contact Pa Downes for the QR code or request the link. It can also be sourced on their Facebook page. For further details contact Pa Downes. Thank you for your continued support.

MONALEEN

ALL IRELAND: Well done to Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk, who is a key member of the Limerick senior hurling coaching team which defeated Waterford to win the All-Ireland senior hurling title for the second time in three years. All at Monaleen GAA Club are very proud of Paul's terrific achievement. Well done to the players and remainder of the management team who went through the calendar year of 2020 unbeaten.

LIMERICK: Best wishes to the Monaleen representatives involved in Munster GAA championship action. Three Monaleen players Ronan Lyons, Joseph Fitzgerald and Lochlann McHale are members of the Limerick minor hurling squad which faces Tipperary in the Munster final this Sunday at 1pm. Monalen's Neil Clifford is Liaison Officer with the Limerick minor hurling side again this year. Limerick overcame Cork in the Munster semi-final, 2-19 to 0-13, last Saturday. Good luck also to Monaleen's Darragh Murray who is a member of the Limerick minor football squad who take on Clare in the Munster semi-final on this Wednesday evening at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7pm. Limerick reached the semi-final by scoring an impressive quarter-final win over Waterford on Saturday.

ROAD HURLING: It is with great regret that we have to announce that the very popular Monaleen Road Hurling event, which traditionally takes place on St Stephen's Day is cancelled for 2020. We feel that this is the safest course of action due to Covid 19. We will meet again during 2021 to see if an alternative date could be arranged and if not hopefully we will all be together next year.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, December 10 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 20, 28, 32 and 34. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were D. Phelan, Carrigeen; M. Fitzgerald, Ashford; M. Collins, Golflinks Rd. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

AGM: Thank you to everyone who virtually joined in the club AGM on Saturday December 12. This was a great way for members to be sitting in comfort and being able to hear clearly what was being said by the secretary Donal Duff. It started with a run through the progress of each team, this was followed up by a progress report of the development of the pitches. Due to illness the treasurer's report was unavailable, to be brought up at an EGM in 2021. The Chairman, Brian O’Halloran read his address starting with a moments silence for those who have passed during the year. There was a special Thank you to all our coaches, players and many volunteers in the club who helped the club blend in with Covid restrictions. There was only one motion which was to change the club trustees from club members to Croke Park which was passed. There was not much change in officers. John Rochford is the new football board delegate. The club is still looking for a city board delegate and a secretary as Donal Duff steps down from the roll. We are a club that has a wide variety of skilled members, with the development of the grounds the club are asking those who have skills or talents that may help the club out in any way- ground work, grants, fundraising, etc to please make themselves known to management.

ALL IRELAND: Mungret St. Pauls would like to congratulate John Kiely and the Limerick Senior Hurlers on the All Ireland win on the 13 December, bringing joy and celebrations to Limerick people after a difficult year it is a great way to close the year.

LIMERICK: The Liam MacCarthy win may have put the Minor and U-20 matches on Saturday 12 December in the shadows but we are delighted to have a Semi final for the Minor Footballers and a Final for the Minor Hurlers to look forward to. Unfortunately the U-20 hurlers brought the game to extra time in the dying minutes of full time but were just out scored in extra time to bow out of the competition. Well done to our players who represented Limerick on Saturday- in football we have; James Killian, Daragh Bridgeman, ,Frank Corcoran, Oisin Moss, Ciaran Uwatse, Colin Rochford and Darragh O'Connor, in the Minor Hurling panel we have; Barry Duff, Billy Molyneaux and Liam Lynch also Diarmuid Mullins who is Manager of the Minor Hurling team. Louis Dee was on the U20 Hurling panel.

CLUB SHOP: Opening hours for the Club Shop before Christmas is; Saturday 19 Dec 11am -12pm, Tuesday 22 Dec 7pm-8pm. Don’t miss out on your Mungret St. Pauls gear for Christmas presents.

LOTTO: The club Lotto has returned it is a vital fundraising source for the club and all the more so while other fundraising activities remain suspended. Please consider joining the Lotto online in order to support the Club.

NA PIARSAIGH

ALL IRELAND: Huge congratulations to the victorious Limerick Senior Hurling team who won their second All Ireland title in three years following a brilliant victory over Waterford in Croke Park on Sunday. These are special times to be a Limerick hurling supporter following years of heartbreak and disappointment and it is a time we should all savour. We in Na Piarsaigh are extremely proud of the contribution made by our seven panelists which includes the Casey brothers Mike and Peter, The Boylan brothers jerome and Conor, WIll O Donoghue, David Dempsey and Adrian Breen. We look forward to you guys bringing Liam McCarthy back to Pairc Dromguil in the near future.

LOTTO: The weekly lotto draw continues and the jackpot now stands at €3900. Last weeks numbers were 02, 20, 22, 26. Lucky dip winners were Tommy Collins, Ollie Hayes, Ciaran Broderick. Kevin O Connor winning the sellers prize

CASH FOR CLOBBER: This Monday morning saw the last load of clobber being picked up by truck. A massive thank you to everyone who contributed to the cause and also to the volunteers especially from the minor hurling squad.

LIMERICK: We also saw action in the Munster Minor and U20 Championship over the weekend. The minors had a great win over Cork with Vince Harrington and Dylan Lynch in the starting line up with John Fitzgerald amongst the substitutes. They now face Tipperary next weekend in the Munster Final. No joy however for the U20s who fell to defeat after extra time to Cork in the Gaelic Grounds.Sean Long saw action with Adam McNamara and Emmet McEvoy ruled out through injury.

AGM: Our annual general meeting took place this week for the first time on Microsoft teams. Upwards of eighty members managed to log on for the meeting where the executive committee was voted back on block. We also had two new members of the committee in Ciaran McHugh and Tommy Cronin. We welcome them on board.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: There was a double draw held on Saturday with only one prize coming to Na Piarsaigh. Congratulations to Brid de Brun who won €500. We thank all our Club Limerick draw members for your support

STREET LEAGUE: The curtain came down on our underage academy for 2020 with a special visit from Santa Claus. Big thank you our lone piper Frankie Naughton for his display. A huge shout out to all the underage coaches for their dedication all year and we look forward to seeing you all back on the pitch in the new year.

OOLA

ALL IRELAND: Huge congratulations to the Limerick senior hurling team on their win last Sunday. Well done to all involved especially Darragh, Pat and Richie. Also good wins for the Limerick minor teams ,both with local involvement.

SPLIT THE POT: Last Friday’s winner of Oola GAA/LGFA “Split the Pot” was Tony O Connor,Old Pallas sold by Londis, Oola. The prize was €630. Our Split the Pot draw takes place on Friday nights at 7pm. Envelopes can be bought from business in the village and club members. You can also enter online at www.oolagaa.com

PALLASGREEN

AGM: The Pallasgreen GAA Club AGM took place last Saturday afternoon under the canopy in the GAA field before a big attendance. The following officers were elected; Presidents; Fr Pat Burns, Pat Cronin, Michael O’Grady, Ned Breen, Christy McMahon, Joe Cosgrave and Tony Greene (Snr). On the election of the main officers Treasurer Tom Ryan(W) after ten years minding the coffers. Tom said that he was privileged to have with great Chairmen and secretary’s of the club during his term. Chairman Diarmuid O’Dwyer, Secretary Margo Greene, Treasurer Alan O’Dwyer, Asst Secretary and Registrar Tony Greene (Jnr), Vice Chairman Jimmy McMahon, PRO Ger O’Connell, Children’s Officers TBA, Irish Officer TBA, Coaching Officer TBA. Committee; Pat Blackwell, Jimmy Hourigan, Paudie O’Dwyer, Timmy Murphy, Owen Roche, Kevin McMahon, Colin McMahon, Jonathon Deere, Pakie Deere, Eoin O’Malley, Luke O’Dwyer, Christian O’Dwyer, Tom Ryan(W), Thomas Franklin.

LOTTO: No winner December 7 draw. Numbers drawn 11, 15,17 & 27.Lucky Dip Winners: Martin Peters, David Brunnock, Edel Gammell, Skyler & Bella, Katie Jack & Sam Fraher.

PATRICKSWELL

ALL IRELAND: The club were absolutely delighted with the magnificent All-Ireland victory for Limerick over Waterford. We were especially proud of Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes, Aaron Gillane, Josh Considine and Jason Gillane. The season delivered an All-Ireland championship, a Munster Championship and National Hurling League title. The future of Limerick hurling is bright.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Eoin Harmon and John Kirby for their role in Limerick's Minor Championship semi-final victory over Cork. Commiserations to Calvin Carroll, Josh Considine, Jason Gillane and Patrick Kirby for being pipped by Cork in the U20 Munster Championship semi-final.

AGM: The Club AGM took place online this year in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines. The number of participants was high.

ST BRIGIDS LADIES FOOTBALL

POSTER: Well done to everyone who participated in our poster competition wishing the Limerick Hurlers the best of luck. All entries were very good and had their own unique twist to them. After a public vote 1st prize went to Lauren Prendergast aged 8, 2nd prize went to Emma Walsh aged 8, 3rd prize went to Grace O Donoghue aged 9. Congratulations to all.

HISTORY: St Brigid’s are preparing content to submit to the Limerick LGFA website for their new club zone page. It will include the club’s history and roll of honours. Interesting statistics have come to light while retrieving this information - Since St Brigid’s was founded back in 2006 the club has contested 76 finals and were victorious in 48 of these. Well done to all our players, coaches, managers and other volunteers that have been involved for the last 14 years. Our success to date would not have been possible without your hard work, dedication and commitment and the club is very grateful. Here’s to an even more successful future.

PIETA WREN RUN: Pieta house has organised a virtual wren run on December 26. You can walk, jog or run 3km/6km. Well done to Louise Ryan who is working with Pieta House to help raise much needed funds. They are also running an online competition to win a pieta jersey and hat. To enter you can make a donation to pieta wren run to be in with a chance to win.

CLUB: St Brigid’s are always looking for volunteers to help out within the club. We have recently created a club development committee. If you are interested in getting involved in the club in any way big or small please get in contact with any member of St Brigid’s or email pro.stbrigidsgmail.com

ALL IRELAND: Congratulations to the Limerick squad and management on winning the All Ireland Hurling Final.

ST PATRICKS

ALL IRELAND: Huge congratulations to Gearoid Hegarty and his teammates on winning their second All Ireland title in three years on Sunday in Croke Park and bringing so much pride to club and county. St Patrick's people will be excused for thinking it is all a wonderful dream. For many years great clubmen and women would have worked tirelessly in their efforts to produce players to represent the club with pride, but also the ultimate goal of representing our great county. On Sunday in Croke Park it was the pinnacle, Everest had been reached - Gearoid Hegarty from Rhebogue and St Patrick's gave one of the all time great All Ireland Final displays and was named Man of the Match. The club is hugely proud and no one deserves the accolades more, a special person from a great family, who always was destined for the top. Many thanks to the club members both young and old who set their alarm clocks early on Sunday morning to show your support for Gearoid and give him that little lift as he set off on his journey to Dublin.