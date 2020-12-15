Three Limerick clubs selected for 2021 Ladies Gaelic Football Association initiatives

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed that three Limerick clubs are to take part in the Gaelic4Teens and the Gaelic4Girls programme, both of which will commence in early 2021.

Nationally 64 clubs till take part.

Representing Limerick in the Gaelic4Teens programme will be Adare.

The programme will help clubs identify key measures to assist with retaining their current playing base in the 13-17 age bracket, which has been identified as a group with a high drop-out rate.

Croom and Askeaton-Ballysteen will take part in the Gaelic4Girls programme.

This programme will be hugely important once again to clubs who wish to engage with their local communities in an effort to enable growth and sustainability on a long-term basis, and to welcome girls who may have no knowledge of Ladies Gaelic Football, or who have never played the sport previously.

Due to Covid-19, the 2020 programmes were not completed.

Consequently, all clubs selected for 2020 have been given another opportunity to participate in the 2021 programme, with additional clubs joining them.

Gaelic4Teens

Connacht: St James (Galway), Neale, Kiltimagh, MacHale Rovers (all Mayo).

Leinster: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), St Kevins-Killians (Dublin), Shankill (Dublin), St. Margarets (Dublin), Clane (Kildare), Na Fianna (Kildare), Sallins (Kildare), Summerhill (Meath), Glen Emmets (Louth), St Conleths (Laois), Dunslaughlin (Meath), An Tóchar (Wicklow), Kilcoole (Wicklow).

Munster: Daingean Uí Chúis (Kerry), Kerins O'Rahillys (Kerry), Ballyporeen (Tipperary), Nemo Rangers (Cork), St Colums (Cork), Adare (Limerick).

Ulster: Tir na nÓg (Armagh), Naomh Naille (Donegal), Monaghan Harps (Monaghan), Corduff (Monaghan), Sean McDermotts (Monaghan), Fintona (Tyrone), Aodh Ruadh (Tyrone).

Gaelic4Girls

Connacht: Loughrea, Caltra (both Galway), Kilmeena, Mayo Gaels, Claremorris, Ballyhaunis, Shrule/Glencorrib (all Mayo).

Leinster: St Nicholas (Louth), Wolfe Tones, Drumbarragh Emmets (both Meath), Athlone, Caulry (both Westmeath), Clonard Volunteers (Wexford), St Nicholas, Newtownmountkennedy (both Wicklow).

Munster: Crusheen (Clare), Whitescross (Cork), Dr Crokes (Kerry), Croom, Askeaton-Ballysteen (both Limerick).

Ulster: Naomh Seamus (Antrim), Poyntpass, Shane O’Neills, St Michaels (all Armagh), Naomh Mhuire (Donegal), Aghaderg (Down), Belcoo (Fermanagh), Ballybay (Monaghan), Castlederg (Tyrone).

Britain: Coatsbridge Davitts, Glaschu Gaels, Holloway Gaels, Roger Casements, Sean McDermotts.