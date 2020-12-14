Ireland learn 2023 Rugby World Cup pool opponents

IRELAND have been drawn alongside holders South Africa in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Andy Farrell's Ireland side will also face Six Nations rivals Scotland in Pool B of the competition which is taking place in France.

Ireland's remaining pool fixtures will be against a ‘Asia Pacific 1′ and ‘Europe 2′ team, with those qualifiers yet to be confirmed.

The draw for the tournament was made in Paris this morning.

Pool A

New Zealand

France

Italy

America 1

Africa 1

Pool B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Asia-Pacific 1

Europe 2

Pool C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Europe 1

Final qualifier winner

Pool D

England

Japan

Argentina

Oceania 1

Americas 2