Limerick captain Declan Hannon issues heartfelt 'Thank You' to Covid-19 frontline staff

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Hannon used his victory speech to pay tribute to the frontline staff battling Covid-19 during the on-going pandemic.

"I want to mention the frontline staff who have worked so tirelessly during this pandemic - the respect that we have for you all in going out there each day to keep us safe is absolutely fantastic and it doesn't go unnoticed by us. Thank you very very much," said Hannon on the steps of the Hogan Stand in Croke Park after lofting the Liam MacCarthy Cup high.

"2020 has an incredibly tough year - businesses have been closed, people have lost their jobs and I know a lot of loved ones have passed away this year who would have loved to be here. To those families we think of ye every single day and ye inspire us and we wish ye were here but no doubt they are looking down from Heaven on top of us smiling their way down," he said.

He has a message for the absent Limerick hurling supporters.

"I can picture ye here on Hill 16 smiling with giddyness getting ready to celebrate. We wish ye were here and we can't wait to meet ye all when it is safe to do so but I would urge ye to respect the guidelines because the frontline staff have done incredible work to keep us all safe so I hope ye enjoy this with yer loved ones."

Among the many people thanked for their role in returning All-Ireland honours to Limerick were the families of the 36-players and 21 backroom members.

"We wish ye were here - ye were with us in the darkest of times and the happiest of times and we are absolutely thinking of ye and can't wait to get home to see ye all," beamed Hannon, who joined Mick Mackey as a two time Limerick All-Ireland SHC winning captain.