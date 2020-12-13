John Kiely: All-Ireland hurling homecoming party on hold until 2021

ALL-IRELAND winning manager John Kiely has vowed that Limerick will celebrate in style when Covid-19 takes a backseat in everyday life in Ireland.

Minutes after captain Declan Hannon lofted the Liam MacCarthy Cup into the evening skies of Dublin, Kiely wore a broad smile as he dreamt of a packed LIT Gaelic Grounds for a homecoming.

“We will get an opportunity in the very near future in 2021 to get everybody together in the LIT Gaelic Grounds some evening - everybody, old and young with their vaccine Please God and we will have the cup and we will have a full evening but for the moment we need people to do the right thing for themselves and their families and communities and stay at home and enjoy the moment,” outlined John Kiely.

“The message is simple - enjoy it, soak it up but stay at home,” he stressed.

“Please God 2021 will herald the arrival of a vaccine and a return to normality for all our people and society and get people back into stadiums. I am sure they will be queuing up to buy tickets for the league if we can get that vaccine rolled out,” smiled the Limerick manager.

“​We have to accept that this is a rare rare privilege to be here and to be able to participate in todays’ game. We always aimed to appreciate that and to give a performance that merited the opportunity that we had,” explained the two time All-Ireland SHC winning manager.

“It’s a rare rare moment for Limerick and Limerick hurling to achieve what the boys have achieved today,” said Kiely.

“Overall very proud of the lads - they have worked so so hard,” said Kiely of Limerick repeating the heroics of the 1930s with two Liam MacCarthy Cup title wins in three years.

“Last year was a huge disappointment for us and to come back straight into it and the resolve they have shown and the determination and the appetite for work right throughout the work was just immense,” he said proudly of his players.

“We had obviously very high expectations of ourselves in terms of how hard we wanted to work on the day and I think the players delivered on that in spades - they worked really hard from start to finish right across the pitch,” he stressed.

“It was a very defiant performance - whatever was fired at the boys they found a way to cope with it and going forward I think we showed fantastic team work in terms of our support running and lines of running and creating wave after wave of attacks,” recalled Kiely of Limerick’s 11-point final win.