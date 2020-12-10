Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon bids to join Mick Mackey on exclusive list

ACROSS the last 132 years of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship just 12 hurlers have captained their county to success on more than one occasion.

Mick Mackey is the only Limerick man on that exclusive list and on Sunday Declan Hannon bids to extend the list to 13 famed names – from Christy Ring to Conor Hayes, from Jimmy Doyle to Liam Fennelly, from Tom Semple to Anthony Daly.

Ahane’s Mick Mackey captained Limerick to All-Ireland SHC honours in 1936 and ‘40. Between 1932 and 1947 the Ahane man played 42 times in championship hurling for Limerick.

On Sunday, Hannon lines out for Limerick for a 42nd time!

Just weeks after his 28th birthday the Adare man bids to captain to expand a list that already includes captaining Limerick to five major trophies; an All-Ireland SHC title, two Munster SHC titles and two Allianz League titles.

“It was always a dream to get to where we are at the minute. In 2018 it became a reality and then well we have done it already so why can’t we go and do it again. In 2019 we got close but not close enough but it showed we were up there with the best and coming into 2020 we wanted to push on again and try get back to the All Ireland final,” outlined Hannon, who made his Limerick debut in 2011.

“We are just focused on Sunday and hoping to get one more big performance out of us this year and hopefully that will be enough to get another All Ireland title back to Limerick. We are absolutely delighted to be in this position and will give it our all,” vowed Hannon.

The 2020 season commenced on December 20, 2019 in the Co-Op Superstores Munster League. Twelve games later, Limerick have a 100% record with 12 wins.

“We want to go out and perform to the best of our abilities and if it’s good enough on the day it’s good enough and so far it has been. It would be fantastic to go through the whole year - we started off well over 12-months ago and then won the Munster League, won the League and won the Munster Championship, and now we are in the All Ireland final with a fighting chance so it would be fantastic to go through the year unbeaten,” said the centre back.

There are some who feel Limerick haven’t sparkled in recent games, but a veteran of 10 seasons, Hannon has a different view.

“It’s not always going to be a free flowing as we would like it to be - many years have gone by when Limerick had given good performances and afterwards we would have said that was a great performance but we would have lost. Those last two games we didn’t fire on all cylinders but we were getting the result and it’s nice to win the ugly games as well,” he said.

Hannon spoke to the media via an online media event and hours later the task at hand was Christmas decorating – testament to the most unusual of championships in 2020.

”It’s the total opposite to 2018 - we’re putting up a Christmas tree and getting ready for an All-Ireland at the same time, it’s gas but we are delighted to be back in the final for the second time in three years,” he remarked.

Three years ago, Limerick went to Croke Park bidding to end a 45 year famine, but now return as favourites for the Liam MacCarthy Cup title.

“The hype around Limerick in 2018 was massive with flags and bunting all over the county. Even around the city in 2018 everywhere you went people wanted to talk about it, whereas this year you are not going anywhere or meeting anyone because you are working from home as much as we can. It’s totally different but from the players points of view, it’s quite similar and we are just getting ready as best we can to face Waterford on Sunday,” he explained.

Limerick face a Waterford side bidding for honours for the first time since 1959 and Hannon is aware that have the public backing.

“In 2018 everybody in Ireland wanted Limerick to win, bar you were from Galway and this year everybody in Ireland will want Waterford to win, bar if you are from Limerick - it’s total role reversal for ourselves but again it’s down to us to focus on our preparation and get ourselves in the best possible shape and put in a performance on the day and if it is good enough it’s good enough and if it’s not well then it’s not but we will be doing everything in our power to get the All Ireland final win on Sunday.”

He added: “You don’t get to All-Ireland every single year so when you do, you have to make hay. Who knows what’s going to happen next year or the year after”.

With five major title wins across four years of John Kiely’s management, this is a Limerick panel packed with big matchday miles but Hannon explains that 2020 is a whole new experience.

“We are more experience now of playing in these bigger games - whereas in ‘18 it was our first time playing in semi finals or All-Ireland finals in Croke Park. But this year it is going to be different with no crowds - in ‘18 the noise around Croke Park and even when we were driving into the stadium was unbelievably and gave us a big boost and all that isn’t going to be there this time. It’s probably massively disappointing for Waterford supporters as well as Limerick supporters - they are both magnificent to get behind a team and thousands upon thousands would table up from Munster on Sunday if it was possible. It’s going to be real quiet in Croke Park for an All Ireland final, which will be very strange – as players your job is to go onto the pitch in the best possible shape that you can and put in the best performance you can. In 2018 the supporters were brilliant but at the end of the day it’s down to the players to perform on the pitch and if you don’t do that, you don’t win,” said the Limerick captain.

Sunday is just the second time ever that a Munster final is repeated on All-Ireland SHC final day.

”I suppose it is strange but we are more used to it now with the round robin the last few years so you are meeting teams more often. It’s strange but we are happy out to be there. They have been massively impressive all year in all their games - I don’t think they have lost a whole pile in league or championship since the start of the year. Waterford were in the All Ireland final in 2017 - it’s not as if you become a bad team overnight or anything like that. ‘18 and ‘19 didn’t go their way but we in Limerick know how years can slip by very quickly with very few wins,” said the history chasing captain.