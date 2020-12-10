Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 20 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 20 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

ALL IRELAND FINAL: All in Ahane GAA want to wish Dan and Tom Morrissey and all the Limerick Senior Hurlers and management the very best of luck against Waterford in the All Ireland final on Sunday! Unfortunately as with all the games this year we can’t be there in Croke Park to support the lads but we can support them from home so make sure you all have your Limerick flags and bunting flying proudly at home and wear your jersey on Sunday to show your support from home! Make sure to tag us in your videos and photos showing your support! You can tag us on Facebook by using Ahane GAA Club, on Twitter AhaneGAAClub or on Instagram where we are ahanegaaclub. Looking forward to seeing all your photos and videos.

LIMERICK: We are beyond delighted and proud to have Padraig Harnett represent the club on the Limerick U20 team. It is a fantastic achievement for Padraig and his family. All of us here at Ahane GAA Club want to wish Padraig and the Limerick U20 team the very best of luck as they play Cork in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday at 4.30pm.

GAELIG E: Sin é, cúrsa bungluaiseacht le haghaidh na pháistí faoi 6 críochnaithe tar éis 6 seachtaine lán le craic, spóirt agus Gaeilge. That's a wrap, great to have completed a 6 week fundamental movement program as Gaeilge for the U6 group. Lovely to see Kids enjoying themselves as Gaeilge. You will find a video showcasing all our U6’s learnt and all they did over the 6 weeks on our social media. A huge thank you and bualadh bos has to go to our Irish Officer Denis Kelly who came up with the idea and organised it and ran it with Áine Laffan, Maura Tierney and Orla Cregan (COVID Supervisor). All the children had a fantastic few weeks and learnt loads of Irish and improved on their fundamental movement.

BALLYBROWN

AGM: Congratulations to John O’Grady who is the new Chairman for Ballybrown GAA Club. We wish John the very best of luck. Huge thanks to our outgoing Chairman Pat Davoren for all his hard work over the last number of years in pushing the club forward.

LIMERICK:The very Best of Luck to our players Aidan, Colin, Ned and Luke who take to the fields with Limerick Minor and U20 teams.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Best of Luck to the Limerick Senior Team who play in the All Ireland Final Next Sunday v Waterford. Especially our own Parish representatives of Mikey Kiely, Mark Melbourne, Cian, Diarmuid and Aaron. Be sure to get your flags and bunting up to show your support in what is a very strange year with no supporters.

BALLYSTEEN

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Best Wishes to John Kiely's Limerick Senior Hurling Team in the All Ireland Hurling Final this Sunday against Waterford.

COVID-19: Ballysteen GAA echoes the sentiments of County Board Chairman John Cregan's appeal that all fans of the Senior Hurling Team enjoy the match in a safe and responsible manner within the Public Health Guidelines.

AGM: Due to on-going restrictions that are in place our 2020 AGM will take place through an online format in December. The current date for the AGM is Tuesday December 15 at 8.30pm. If you wish to receive an e-mailed invitation contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Neville (0876505469) with your email address and you will receive an invitation in due course.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the November edition of the Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter the remaining draws left for the year. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

LIMERICK: Well done and best of luck to Daniel Owens and Michael Martin on making the Limerick hurling U20 squad who will play Cork this Saturday at 4.30pm in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Best of luck to Limerick senior players and management in the all Ireland hurling final against Waterford in Croke Park on Sunday throw in at 3.30pm.

LOTTO: Thanks to all supporting the clubs weekly lotto draw. We just launched a new simple online ticket purchase option to help boost sales significantly impacted by Covid this year. The Jackpot is now €7,900.

BLACKROCK

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Limerick Senior hurlers take on Waterford in the All Ireland hoping to win the Liam MacCarthy cup for the second time in three years. In the strange year that is Covid 2020 there will be no supporters and the team, extended panel, management and back room team will have to do it without the loyal and many supporters. We wish them all the very best of luck and will be shouting from our living rooms. The county has turned green and we hope the green will shine bright for the Christmas period as we hope to celebrate safely under the covid guidelines.

LIMERICK: On Saturday Limerick U20 hurlers play Cork in the Gaelic Grounds at 4.30, included in the panel are Daithi Heffernan and Jimmy Quilty, best wishes to both players and the team and management.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto held on December 3. The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 9, 25. The €40 lucky dip went to Jessie Morrissey, Ballyhoura Heights, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The €20 lucky dips went to Clara Cunningham, c/o Forest View, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Aishling Wallace, Chrissie O’Sullivan, Carmel and Tom Murphy, Promotor Carmel Murphy, Bridget Kelly, Kilfinane, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. Next week the jackpot remains at €13,000 in the Pavillion. The last lotto of 2020 will be on Wednesday December 16. There will be the annual Christmas extra lucky dips, ten lucky dips of €20. Also this year there will be a special draw for the patrons who had paid for the year in the lotto/membership offer in lieu of the weeks of lockdown when the draw did not take place.

WELL DONE: Congratulations to Oisin O’Callaghan who became a junior world champion in downhill mountain biking. There was a open air reception to mark this achievement on Sunday December 6 in Ardpatrick.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: Our club lotto is back! Our next draw will be on this coming Friday December 11, with a jackpot of €6,400. Tickets are on sale in Keith Ryan's XL, the Post Office & the usual promoters.

AGM: Caherline Gaa's main AGM has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday December 20 at 6.30pm. The meeting will take place virtually on Microsoft Teams. If you wish to attend the meeting you must download the app and send a valid email address back to the club secretary by 5pm on Sunday December 13.

PITCH CLOSED: Please be aware that our pitch is now closed for the season. Juvenile training can continue in the hurling wall as long as the weather allows, coaches will keep you updated with the dates/times of training.

CRECORA-MANISTER

DEVELOPMENT PLAN: We await a decision on grant funding for the first item of our plan, the Community Walking Track, from West Limerick Resources Leader Group, which we hope to have before Christmas. If approved we will need local own funding of 25% for the project, ie €15,000 approximately. Contributions are already starting to come in to the stand alone fund account being operated jointly between the GAA Club and Camogie Clubs, and we thank those early donors for their support. Phase 2 will see an application for Sports Capital Funding hopefully in early 2021 to progress pitch improvements and developments, and own funding of approximately €45,000 will be needed to complete all items, in conjunction with grant aid.

WINTER HURLING ACADEMY: Great work was done once again at the winter hurling academy last Sunday in South Liberties. Huge thanks to all the coaches for their efforts and making this an enjoyable and fun environment for the boys. This will run next Sunday at 10am for boys born from 2008 to 2012 inclusive and again in the New year. Contact Ger Hickey on 086 0405003 or Niall Conway on 087 6304730 for more details.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Best of luck to the Limerick team and management next Sunday in the All-Ireland Hurling final against Waterford.

LIMERICK: Best of luck to our own Cathal O’Neill and the rest of the Limerick u20 hurling team against Cork in the Munster semi final on Saturday 12th December at 4.30 in the Gaelic Grounds.

AGM: Please note the Club AGM will take place online using Microsoft Teams on Wednesday December 9 at 8pm. As per previous notification, this year's AGM will unfortunately have to take place virtually using Microsoft Teams. .

CROOM

AGM: The AGM will take place on Monday December 21 at 8pm. Due to current restrictions and in line with recommendations from Croke Park, this year's AGM will be held on a virtual platform using the Microsoft Teams. You can download the free app onto your phone, tablet, iPad or computer. It is advised to have the app installed well in advance of the AGM and maybe have a test meeting with family or friends. Please note the following dates and deadlines. Anybody wishing to sign in and partake in the AGM must provide the secretary with a valid email address before midnight Friday December 18. Nominations to serve on the Executive Committee for 2021 must be returned to the Secretary by Wednesday December 11. All Motions for consideration at the AGM must be returned to the Secretary by December 11. Nomination forms will be sent out to all paid club members.

ADULT TRAINING: All adult players are invited to some fitness sessions on the 4G training area which started last week. This week's sessions are Monday 7pm and Thursday 8.15pm. Bring your own water bottle and resubmit your Covid questionnaire prior to each session.

U17: Hurling training this Thursday December 10 from 7-8pm and Sunday the 13th at 11-12noon.

U14-U12: There was a great session last Sunday morning-beautiful weather, fresh air and exercise in abundance. Training again next Sunday morning at the slightly earlier time of 9.45am sharp. Next week's session will be our last of 2020, and everyone is asked to wear their Green & White gear as it’s All Ireland Hurling Final Day. We will be taking some photos/videos to share with our Limerick Hurling heros as they travel to Croke Park.

U10: Our U10 hurlers trained last Friday in difficult conditions. Lead coach Trevor Costello has been focusing on skill development and using the wall ball to sharpen touch. At the end of the session the U10s recorded a message of good luck for the Limerick Senior Hurlers for this weekend. The next and final training session of the year is Friday December 18 on the 4G

U6: Our fantastic U6s had their final training last Saturday morning and there was a visit from a very special guest-Santa Claus. The kids were ecstatic and Santa delivered presents of selection boxes for the kids and some hot drinks and sausage rolls for the parents. The U6 training has been a resounding success this year and we are all very thankful to lead coach Patsy Cahill who has done an amazing job and the kids thoroughly enjoyed every Saturday. Thanks to everyone who helped including Edel Cahill, Marcus and Jennifer Cregan, Trevor Costello, Finola and Chris McAteer, and everyone else for making this year's U6s a fantastic success. It was a perfect way to end the year and we look forward to seeing the kids back next year and hopefully some new kids coming along too.

GET INVOLVED: It's a super exciting time to be involved in the Croom GAA club. Would you like to get involved, or maybe your child would like to take up playing gealic games? We would invite everyone who is interested in getting involved, aspiring players, parents/potential coaches, ex-players etc., to contact us via facebook.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: All in Croom GAA want to wish the Limerick Senior Hurlers and management the very best of luck against Waterford in the All Ireland final on Sunday. Unfortunately as with all the games this year we can’t be there in Croke Park to support the lads but we can support them from home so please deck the house and halls with green and white and have your colours on this Sunday. If you have your house, street, or business decorated, why not send us a photo and we will post it on our social media channels.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw for a €8,050 jackpot. Numbers drawn were 12, 13, 24 and 28. Lucky dip winners were Eamon Sheehan €40, Cyril Power €20 and Susan Sherin €20.Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday December 12 for a €8,100 prize.

COMMUNITY: Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a Covid-19 Support Group to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. As the evenings draw in, if you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

CONDOLENCES: Dromin Athlacca GAA club wish to offer condolences to Carmel O Leary and family on the death of Carmels sister Eileen Breen. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The December Club Limerick Dray will be a double draw on December 12. Joining this draw can be easily done either online or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Dromin Athlacca GAA and members wish David Reidy and all involved in the Limerick Senior Hurling Team, every good wish and success Sundays All Ireland SHC Final. We will be cheering loudly from the comfort of our homes. Don't forget to show your support for the Treaty men by having flags, buntings and decorations galore proudly displayed at your own home. Remember to wear your jersey on Sunday and tag us on the Dromin Athlacca Gaa Facebook page, DromAthGaa twitter page or drominathlaccagaa Instagram page. Looking forward to seeing all your photos!

LIMERICK: Best wishes also to Limerick U20 Hurlers who will take on Cork in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday in the Munster Semi Final while Limerick Minor Footballers take on Waterford.

FEDAMORE

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Best of luck to the Limerick team against Waterford in the All Ireland Final on Sunday. The whole of Limerick are so proud of you all, ambassadors for the Treaty County.

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 2, 10, 14 and 26. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €17,500. The lucky dip winners of €25 were Phyllis O Keeffe, Mary B Moloney, Martin Hurley and Orla O Sullivan. As Limerick are in the All Ireland Final, the next draw will take place on Monday December 14 at 8pm in the Community Centre. Thanks for your support.

CLOTHES COLLECTION: Thanks to all those that contributed to our clothes collection on Saturday. It was great to see new and familiar faces coming through the gates, albeit with face coverings. For those that couldn’t make it, we are doing a collection Wednesday December 9 from 7-8pm at the GAA Pitch.

RAFFLE: The winners of our raffle were Helen Hourigan, Micheal Ryan, Finola Keogh, Mary Greensmith, Caoimhe Madden, Noreen O'Regan and Miriam Frawley.

FR CASEYS

AGM: Fr Caseys AGM will now take place on Friday December 18 at 7.30pm sharp. Please contact the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie for further details.

LIMERICK:Th e Limerick Minors will take on Waterford next Saturday December 12 in the opening round of the Munster Football Championship. It has been a long wait for these up and coming stars and hopefully that wait is rewarded next weekend. The throw in time in the Gaelic Ground is 1pm. Best of luck to all involved especially the Fr. Caseys contingent.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Fr. Caseys GAA Club would like to wish the Limerick Senior Hurlers the very best of luck next Sunday December 13 in the All Ireland Hurling Final against Waterford. It has been a superb year to date for Limerick capturing both National League and Munster Titles. They have lit up a very challenging year with their fantastic displays and we hope there is another big 70 minutes in them to capture the All Ireland crown for the second time in three years.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday December 12 with a unique double draw occurring. There will be a jackpot prize of €10,000 up for grabs as well as a 2nd Prize of €3,000, 3rd Prize of €2,000, 28 Additional Cash Prizes of €500 €250 & €100 and two Exclusive Star Prizes with €500 worth of vouchers included. The tenth and final draw will then take place on January 30. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

CHRISTMAS: This Christmas why not give your loved ones the unique Christmas Gift of adding their name to our new Friends of Fr. Casey’s sign which will be attractively erected in our club grounds in 2021. Their name will be immortalised for future generations to see their generosity towards our local GAA Club with your money going towards our vital club development projects. More details can be viewed on our club website www.frcaseysgaa.ie. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for an individual or couple and €150 for a family name. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. Please inform us if your purchase is required as a Christmas Gift and we will issue you with an attractive e-gift receipt for inclusion as a special Christmas present. We are extremely grateful to the people of Abbeyfeale and surrounding areas including those overseas who have always been extremely generous to our GAA club. We hope that we have in some way repaid that friendship through our recent successes on the playing field but as always will continue to strive to better ourselves as a club both on and off the field.

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw is postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly.

GALTEE GAELS

ALL IRELAND FINAL: The houses around the parish are now fully decorated in green and white flags and buntings in advance of the All Ireland final this Sunday, all in the area would like to join with Club Chairman Tommy O’Dwyer in sending Best Wishes to John Kiely and the Limerick senior hurling team in the All Ireland Final. In normal times it would be hectic around the parish with supporters trying to secure the all important Match Ticket, Let’s hope all goes well and remember to stay safe in these very strange times.

LIMERICK: The best of luck to the Limerick minor footballers and Zach McCarthy of Galtee Gaels who play in the Munster minor football Championship, also best of luck the U20 hurlers who also play Championship this Saturday.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: On this Saturday two draws will take place if anyone wish to join contact Co-ordinator Kieran Walsh or any club member, Galtee Gaels had no winner in the November draw.

AGM: The following were elected at the recent AGM President Fr Dick Kelly P.P, Vice Presidents Jack Barry and Patsy Casey, Chairman Tommy O’Dwyer, Vice Chairman Timmy Breedy, Secretary Dan McCarthy, Assistant Secretary to be elected at the first meeting in the new year. Treasurer John Moloney, assistant Treasurer Kieran Walsh, Registrar Ken Lane, PRO Sinead Maguire, Children’s Officer Mairéad Fitzgerald, Irish Officer Patrick English, Club Limerick Co-ordinator Kieran Walsh, Committee Anthony Moloney, Ger Condon, Aoife Gallahue, Alan Condon, Eric Kelly, Martin Casey, Ger Moriarty, Eoghan Mulcahy, Pat Geary, Mike Kelly and Patrick Cleary. Well done to Tommy and Dan for all their work in preparation for the virtual meeting which was a huge success.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

COVID: All club activities have been postponed until further notice due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. We will continue to take advice from the various government departments and we will update you when we can.

LIMERICK: Best wishes to Oisin O'Grady player and Aaron Murphy management who are representing the club in the U20 Hurling Championship getting under way Saturday December 12 v Cork.

COMMUNITY: If anyone in the community who is vulnerable needs assistance please contact Geraldine on 087635058. Also, if you would like to volunteer contact Geraldine. All volunteers will be Garda Vetted and your assistance will be carried out with the strictest confidence.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 8th & 9th draws will take place on Saturday December 12. To join contact Pat Foley 0868593838. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Best of luck to the Limerick players, John Kiely and all the management and background team taking on Waterford next Sunday.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

LIMERICK: Best of luck to Brian O’Grady and the Limerick team v Cork next Saturday in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4.30 in the provincial semi final.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Excitement has been building over the last week or two as Limerick head into battle against Waterford in the All Ireland Final. Of course supporters cannot attend but many people have been flying flags in support outside their houses and the club has erected a poster in support. For a small rural club we have very strong links with the team. Brian O’Grady is part of the 36 man panel, a tremendous achievement for Brian. Eibhear O’Dea and Denny Ahern are vital parts of John Kielys backroom team, we wish all the lads and the team the very best, everyone is of course very proud of all of them.

CHRISTMAS: Our Project Appreciation Wall fundraiser is now up and running. This is your opportunity to become part of the club history by having you or your family name added to the Project Appreciation Wall which will be located upstairs in the new facility. The cost of a name is €150, and you can support by donating on the GoFundMe link or by contacting a member of the committee.

MONALEEN

AGM: The Monaleen GAA Club AGM will take place this Wednesday, night December at 8pm. The club has been instructed that our AGM must take place virtually.

GOOD LUCK: Best of luck to Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk, who is a key member of the Limerick senior hurling coaching team which plays Waterford in the All-Ireland final this Sunday. Limerick will be hoping to win the Liam MacCarthy Cup for a second time in three years. Good luck to the players and management team.

BEST WISHES: Best wishes to the Monaleen representatives involved in Munster GAA championship action this Saturday. Three Monaleen players Ronan Lyons, Joseph Fitzgerald and Lochlann McHale are members of the Limerick minor hurling squad which faces Cork in the Munster semi-final at Semple Stadium, Saturday, this Saturday, 1pm. Monalen's Neil Clifford is Liaison Officer with the Limerick minor hurling side again this year. Good luck also to Monaleen's Darragh Murray who is a member of the Limerick minor football squad who take on Waterford in the Munster quarter-final on this Saturday afternoon at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, 1pm. Meanwhile, best wishes also to Monaleen's Leo Morrisson who is a strength and conditioning coach for the Limerick U20 hurling squad who will face Cork in the Munster semi-final also at the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Saturday, 4.30pm.

COME ON BOARD: As we approach the end of another year, work also begins on preparing for next year. We have so many plans to improve and develop, but the biggest issue facing the club is the serious lack of volunteers for various roles and committees within the club, including fundraising, fields management and bookings, lotto collectors, to name a few. There are too few of us trying to deliver a first class club, and we are now appealing to each and every member of the club, and also to the parents and families of our members to come on board. Many hands make light work, and we need your help to build a club for the future which will cater for all members.

ROAD HURLING: t is with great regret that we have to announce that the very popular Monaleen Road Hurling event, which traditionally takes place on St Stephen's Day is cancelled for 2020. We feel that this is the safest course of action due to Covid 19. We will meet again during 2021 to see if an alternative date could be arranged and if not hopefully we will all be together next year.

RECIPE FOR SUCCESS: Yvonne from the Healthy Club project at Monaleen GAA has recorded a series of recipe demonstrations from the official healthy club recipe book – ‘Recipes for Success’. Gaelic games are high intensity sports and demand a wide range of physical and mental attributes in order to maximise performance. Performance nutrition provides the body with the appropriate fuel and nutrient sources to train and recover optimally. Monaleen are delighted to share these recipes with you on their Facebook page, Twitter account and Youtube channel.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, December 4 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 1, 12, 28 and 34. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were J. Toomey, Mount Green; P. Moran, Kylemore; H O'Mahony, Evanwood. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

LOTTO: The club Lotto is returning Monday 7 December it is a vital fundraising source for the club and all the more so while other fundraising activities remain suspended. Please consider joining the Lotto online in order to support the Club.

AGM: Due to Covid restrictions the 2020 AGM will take place on Saturday 12th December at 7pm, on line via Microsoft Teams. To receive the meeting invitation link and or/propose any motions, please email secretary. There are some volunteer positions open for 2021, including Club Secretary. If you think that you may be interested in hearing more about this or any other potential opportunities within the Club, please contact Donal Duff, on 086-8147986. The Camogie AGM will take place Wednesday December 9 online at 8pm.

JUVENILES: Thank you to all who attended the juvenile AGM on Wednesday December 2 where John Rochford handed over the baton to the new Juvenile Chairman, Breandán O'hAnnaidh. The search is still on for a new secretary as Vince Bolger has completed his over time (5 years) without complaint but does need to hand over the reins to a new secretary. If you have been considering helping out in the club this is the way to help, you will not be thrown into the deep end Vince will advise and help you settle in. If you would like to discuss the position you can contact Vince.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Mungret St. Pauls would like to wish the Limerick Senior Hurlers as they prepare to play Waterford in the All Ireland Final on December 13.

LIMERICK: We also have Limerick games on the Saturday December 12. We are delighted to have Louis Dee on the U20 Hurling panel and a fantastic amount of Minor players spread over the hurling and football teams - in football we have; Darragh O'Connor, Ciaran Uwatse, Frank Corcoran, Oisin Moss, James Killian, Daragh Bridgeman and Colin Rochford in the Minor Hurling panel we have; Barry Duff, Billy Molyneaux and Liam Lynch also Diarmuid Mullins who is Manager of the Minor Hurling team. Best of Luck to all players, management and backroom staff involved in all teams.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: As you are aware owing to Covid 19 our fundraising efforts in 2020 have been seriously curtailed. Together we have worked hard to keep the club running as normal as possible without asking our membership for any additional monies. We are now asking for your support for this very significant fundraising event. The GAA's National Club Draw Tickets is up & running. There are some great prizes on offer! All monies raised from ticket sales will stay with our club. Your support with this fundraiser is greatly appreciated. To take your book of tickets please contact: Brian O Halloran 0868349399 or Wanda Dwane 0876236709.

OOLA

SPLIT THE POT: Last Friday’s winner of Oola GAA/LGFA “Split the Pot” was Anna & Lily O Brien,Cullen sold by Londis, Oola. The prize was €540. Our Split the Pot draw takes place on Friday nights at 7pm. Envelopes can be bought from business in the village and club members. You can also enter online at www.oolagaa.com Thank you to all our sellers and business for selling envelopes and to everybody for supporting the draw.

AGM: Oola AGM will take place on Saturday December 12 at 6pm. Details of the meeting will be confirmed closer to the date.It will be a virtual meeting via Microsoft Teams.

CHRISTMAS RAFFLE: A Christmas raffle will be held on Friday December 18. Lovely prizes to be won – tickets available from club officials and players.

LADIES FOOTBALL: The Mothers&Others held a very successful event on Sunday morning last to raise funds for Team up for Theo and A Helping hand for Holly.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: The very best of luck to the Limerick Hurling team on Sunday next.

PALLASGREEN

LOTTO: No winner November 30 draw. Numbers drawn 17, 20, 23, 26.Lucky Dip Winners: Joseph Hayes, Holly McGrath, Bridget Corbett, Marie Gammell, Marian Gill.

AGM: The Pallasgreen GAA Club AGM will take place this Saturday afternoon December 12 at 4pm in the GAA Grounds. All are welcome.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Also all in Pallasgreen would like to wish the Limerick Senior hurling team and management every success in this Sunday’s All Ireland Hurling Final against Waterford. Limerick who will try to add the Liam MacCarthy Cup to the already captured National Hurling League and Munster Championship titles earlier this year.

PATRICKSWELL

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Best wishes to the Limerick Senior Hurlers and Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch, Jason Gillane and Josh Considine in the All-Ireland Hurling Final against Waterford on Sunday. While the fans won't be at Croke Park in person, we will get behind you in spirit.

AGM:The Club Annual General Meeting will take place this Thursday December 10 at 8pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the AGM will be held online by using Microsoft Teams and a teleconference call. If you wish to attend the AGM online or by teleconference call, please contact Aedin Foley (Secretary) on 087-6328363.

ST PATRICKS

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Best wishes to our own Gearòid Hegarty and the Limerick Senior hurling team on Sunday in the 2020 All Ireland Final. The club are immensely proud of Gearòid, who is having a super year in the number 10 jersey. Sunday's final will be like no other, in a year that is like no other and the 2020 hurling championship has been a ray of light for so many. It really would be a unique and special year to win the Liam MacCarthy cup. Waterford will be a tough adversary and Limerick will need to be at their very best to beat the Deise men, but no doubt the boys in green will do us proud in Croke Park on Sunday. All in St Patrick's GAA would like to wish Gearòid the very best in what is his second All Ireland final in three years.

The club has erected green and white flags and buntings on the Rhebogue road in support of our great club man. St Patrick's men and Limerick men cannot be present in Croke Park on Sunday, but wherever they may be watching, the passion and pride will be as strong as ever.