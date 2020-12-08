Mayor of Limerick opens online book of ‘Best Wishes’ ahead of All-Ireland hurling final

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins has opened an online book of ‘Best Wishes’ for the Limerick hurlers ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final

“The build-up to the final has captured to imagination of Limerick supporters with Limerick being turned into a sea of green. Traditionally, teams would have an open training session ahead of a final, where fans could meet with the panel and show their support in person. You would also have the scramble for tickets with die-hard lifelong Limerick supporters ensuring they would be present in Croke Park for the final," said Mayor Collins.

“All of that side of the build-up is gone now with Covid-19 restrictions, but we can still send the team our best wishes and messages of support. That is why I’ve opened up an online book so that people far and wide can get behind the Limerick team and send them good luck messages,” he outlined.

These messages will be collated and sent to Limerick GAA ahead of the match at the weekend. The deadline for sending your messages of support is 1pm on this Friday December 11.

Log on to Limerick.ie here to sign the book.