Limerick charity hosting online All-Ireland Hurling Final preview event

LIMEICK charity Cliona’s Foundation are hosting a pre-match webinar ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final.

Limerick and Waterford will do battle in Croke Park from 3.30 on Sunday but the charity preview commences for one hour at 12noon.

2018 All-Ireland SHC winner Shane Dowling, former Limerick manager TJ Ryan and Waterford hurling hero Dan Shanahan are the confirmed guests with MC Liam Aherne.

A donate of €10 to Cliona’s Foundation provides access to the preview event - Cliona's Foundation provides financial assistance for families of children with life limiting illness to help with non medical costs.

Donations came be made here followed by registration here

If you have any questions you would like to ask the special guests on the day, you can send them to darren@clionas.ie