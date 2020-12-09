Don't tarnish All-Ireland final day appeals GAA President to Limerick hurling supporters

GAA President John Horan has appealed directly to Limerick hurling supporters not to “tarnish” Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final.

In an interview with the Limerick Leader, Horan had Covid-19 to the forefront of his mind as he urged all to make All-Ireland final day a family day in their homes.

“Nobody wants a Limerick or Waterford All-Ireland victory tarnished by a massive outbreak of Covid in a particular area because that’s what the conversation will become – the increased numbers in the area and not the fact that the lads went out on the pitch ad fought heroically and won the competition,” said John Horan.

“That’s why we are holding onto the Cup in Croke Park because we don’t want to it be a source of attention or a reason for people to gather. The Cups will be released to the county and will get to the clubs in time and to the schools – we are not going to impinge or stop that but it’s the timing of when that can happen is appropriate,” explained the GAA President.

“Whole families may not always have had access to tickets to watch the game together so this is hopefully a case of families can be at home together and share it in their own home. It’s unfortunate but I think we have been very lucky to get to this stage where we are actually having an All-Ireland final and that the season wasn’t completely written off,” said Horan.

"We have been given this opportunity and I don’t think we should take it for granted or miss it up in any manner," he stressed.

“I am fully aware that restaurants and hotels are being booked up by people but the responsibility for those venues rests with the proprietor that they are compliant in the context of numbers on the premises and social distancing being maintained – we are doing our best but we cannot control these individual venues,” said the Dublin man.

Horan confirmed: “we have been in touch with the Guards and the Civic Authorities and the one danger from any of this is gatherings and that’s the one thing that we are trying to discourage”.

“We are working with RTE to create a very good Sunday Game programme that night to people can actually stay at home in their houses and watch The Sunday Game – if the material in The Sunday Game is good and I am confident it will be then I think people will have a reason to tune in and be at home.”

The President stressed that numbers inside Croke Park on Sunday would be kept to a minimum.

“I have been at two games so far this year – one was the evening of Bloody Sunday and the other was the day I gave out the Lory Meagher Cup. I haven’t been at games because I would be considered a supporter and supporters are not allowed. This is not a decision of the GAA, this is a decision of the government and we went back and made representation in regards getting the extended panel in and that has happened. Now people are looking for others to get in – we will talk to the government but I am not going to create false hope for people or anything like that.”

So what will All-Ireland Final Day 2020 look like?

"In the context of the grounds obviously no supporters but people have seen the games and they are still exciting and I don’t think it will in any way impact on the passion of either of the two teams because I think Limerick feel they are worth more than one All-Ireland. There will be plenty passion on the pitch but the build-up razzamatazz will be restricted in the context of what we can have in the actual stadium. We will try create a bit of atmosphere in the stadium as best we can and I think the two teams will give us a great occasion on the pitch," he said.

Overall, Horan is delighted that the inter-county championship took place.

"Hasn’t it been a great lift for the country – every weekend for the last five or six weekends Saturday and Sunday people are sitting in watching television because they can do nothing else. They have got great entertainment – elderly people have got a great kick out of this."

Before the inter-county scene, club championship dominated the Summer before they were cut short.

"When you look at the number of games played and it was probably north of 20,000 games and it was only a few in three or four counties where things just went wrong. It was unfortunate and people were probably suffering from a bit of fatigue from the whole pandemic and saw an opportunity to gather in premises to have a few pints and that’s what caused the problems. Once we saw what was happening and it was becoming a problem we moved very quickly to close down the club championship. For the amount of games that were played and the amount of cups that were given out, the problems were very very small but obviously there were problems and they had to be dealt with."

And what for 2021?

"We are weighing all the factors up – financial, pandemic, club, county – and I think we are going to have to have a road-map sooner rather than later for people so that they know exactly where they are going," said the President.