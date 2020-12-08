Limerick's Conor Murray named on World Rugby's Team of the Decade

LIMERICK man Conor Murray has been named in World Rugby’s Team of the Decade.

Munster scrum-half Murray is one of two Irish players included in the star-studded line-up with centre Brian O'Driscoll also making the side.

Patrickswell man Murray forms the half-back partnership on World Rugby's Team of the Decade alongside All Blacks great Dan Carter.

Thirty one-year-old Conor Murray has won 87 caps for Ireland. The Limerick man won the first of his Irish caps in the 2011 World Cup warm-up game away to France.

Murray came through the Munster Rugby Academy. He completed his three years with the academy at the end of the 2010/2011 season and then secured a senior contract.

While in the Academy, Murray made his Munster senior debut as a replacement against the Sale Sharks in the 2009 pre-season game in Musgrave Park.

Then his competitive debut included a very brief appearance as a blood replacement in Galway in the Magners League. His second outing in the Munster shirt was as a 78th minute replacement against the touring Australians in November 2010.

Now that's a team.



Your World Rugby Men’s 15s Team of the Decade in association with @Mastercard#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/Dw656tyRHO — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 7, 2020

A year later he had established himself as first choice scrum half for Munster. Murray's 2012/13 season ended with a Lions squad inclusion and he featured in seven of the touring games including two of the test games.

There are seven New Zealanders in World Rugby's Team of the Decade with Italy’s Sergio Parisse selected at No 8 and Wales’ George North named on the wing.

There are no English players in the men’s team of the decade.

World Rugby Men's Team of the Decade: 15 Ben Smith (New Zealand), 14 George North (Wales), 13 Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland), 12 Ma’a Nonu (New Zealand), 11 Bryan Habana (South Africa), 10 Dan Carter (New Zealand), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland); 1 Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa), 2 Bismarck du Plessis (South Africa), 3 Owen Franks (New Zealand), 4 Brodie Retallick (New Zealand), 5 Sam Whitelock (New Zealand), 6 David Pocock (Australia), 7 Richie McCaw (New Zealand), 8 Sergio Parisse (Italy).