Limerick boost as Aaron Gillane returns to training ahead of All-Ireland hurling final

LIMERICK top scorer Aaron Gillane has returned to training ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

The star forward missed out on partaking in training last week as he recuperated after a hospital stay in the aftermath of the semi final win over Galway.

However the Patrickswell man played a part in training over the weekend and is understood to be winning his fitness battle ahead of the naming of the team on Friday night.

However, David Dempsey continues to struggle with a hamstring injury, which kept him out of the matchday panel in the semi final. His treatment is on-going and the Na Piarsaigh man very much remains in a race against time to be fit to face Waterford in Croke Park on Sunday.

Limerick have a 36-strong panel at present with Mike Casey the only long-term injury absentee. Twenty two different players have seen match action in the four game championship run to Sunday's final.