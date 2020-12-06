Keith Earls double seals third spot for Ireland as winger moves into second

LIMERICK'S Keith Earls' two tries helped Ireland to a 31-16 win over Scotland on Saturday, securing third spot in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The two five pointers now puts the flying winger second on the Irish all-time list with 32 tries, fourteen behind record holder Brian O’Driscoll.

The tries were Earls' first scores for Ireland since March 2019.

Speaking to IrishRugby.ie Earls was delighted with his performance while he backed the decision making of his captain to make sure Ireland sealed a much needed win.

“It’s been great. It was good to get over the line as well, a couple of times,” he said afterwards.

“It wasn’t a perfect performance, but we ground it out. Sometimes that’s what good teams do.

“We know where we’re at. We’re still only six, seven or eight games into a whole new style of rugby. We’re confident that we’re building.”

Ireland turned down a sot at the posts at the end of the first half, allowing them to work the ball into midfield, before some quick thinking from Sexton gave Earls the chance to dot down, following an aerial win by Robbie Henshaw.

A decision to play on instead of going for the posts was obviously something Earls backed post match.

“That’s down to the decision makers, Johnny and James Ryan, the lineout caller. Certainly from where I am behind the maul, our maul was going well,” explained Earls.

Meanwhile Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said he was pleased with the way his side were able to problem solve on the field.

Speaking to the media after the game, Farrell said: “That’s a big part of the game nowadays. The game is so pressured in many different areas, how you adapt to things not going perfectly well is a big part of the modern day game.

Set piece is so pressured across the board. Defences are so vigorous now and competition at the breakdown is so tough that there are plenty of periods within all games that don’t go your way. How you deal with those situations is crucial and it’s a big part of the game.”

Ireland scorers: Tries: Keith Earls [2], Cian Healy. Conversions: Johnny Sexton [2 from 3] Penalties: Johnny Sexton [2 from 3], Ross Byrne [2 from 2]

Scotland scorers: Tries: Duhan van der Merwe Conversions: Jaco van der Walt [1 from 1] Penalties: Jaco van der Walt [3 from 4]

IRELAND: Jacob Stockdale; Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw (Chris Farrell ’77), Bundee Aki, Keith Earls; Johnny Sexton (captain) (Ross Byrne ’65), Conor Murray (Jamison Gibson-Park ’77); Cian Healy (Eric O’Sullivan ’66), Rob Herring (Ronan Kelleher ’66), Andrew Porter (John Ryan ’75); Iain Henderson (Quinn Roux ’39), James Ryan (Caelan Doris ’75); CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony (HIA – Josh Van der Flier ’52 to ’62), Caelan Doris (Josh Van der Flier ’66).

SCOTLAND: Stuart Hogg; Darcy Graham (Sean Maitland ’57), Chris Harris, Duncan Taylor (yellow card ’31) (blood bin – Huw Jones ’45 to ’52, permanent ’64), Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco Van der Walt, Ali Price (Sam Hidalgo-Clyne ’75); Rory Sutherland (Oli Kebble), Fraser Brown (George Turner), Zander Fagerson (Willem Nel); Scott Cummings (Sam Skinner ’64), Jonny Gray; Blade Thomson, Jamie Ritchie (Blair Cowan ’68), Matt Fagerson.

Referee: Matt Carley [RFU].