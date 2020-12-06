Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan relishing 'special' Champions Cup season

Munster Rugby begin their 2020/21 Champions Cup campaign next Sunday with a home tie against Gallagher Premiership side Harlequins. The game, which kicks off at 5.30pm, will see former Munster coach Jerry Flannery bring his London side to Thomond Park in search of an important away win.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Munster's Johann van Graan admitted he is looking forward to welcoming his front line internationals back for what is sure to be a huge home game for his side in this, new look format.

Munster are obviously having a great domestic season: unbeaten so far, the best-ever start to a campaign. How ready are you for European action?

Johann van Graan - We’ve had a good start to the season. Some very difficult opponents that we’ve faced in teams like the [Llanelli] Scarlets, Edinburgh [Rugby], Cardiff [Blues] and Glasgow [Warriors]. We’re really happy with the way that we’ve used our squad and really excited to get our national players back on Tuesday, and now Europe is right in front of us. The [European Rugby] Champions Cup is a very special competition to Munster Rugby, and it’s a different format this year. In the past, you had six games and now you’ve got only four, and we’re facing real tough opposition, starting off with ’Quins at home and then Clermont away in round two. Two teams that we’ve crossed paths with before, and two very, very good teams. We’ll have to be at our best to get past them and progress to the quarter-finals, but the one thing about this season is that you’ve got literally only four games. You’ve got to focus on the first one, and what COVID-19 has taught us is to only control what you can, and at this stage it’s only ’Quins in round one.

The new format is almost a new tournament, and last season you lost out in knockout rugby in kind of a painful way. What did you take from that and how does that fuel you and your team in this new format, in this new season?

We were in a pool with the Ospreys, with Racing 92 that lost in the final, and with Saracens who lost in the semi-final, so we had a really tough group. We were really disappointed that we didn't go through to the quarter-finals, but we had some really good performances in the European season last season. That fascinating game of rugby that we drew with Racing at home at Thomond Park. We beat Saracens the following week at home, and then in London, we lost Peter O’Mahony in the warm-up, lost Tadhg Beirne with breaking his leg; losing John Ryan and Andrew Conway in that game, we just came up short. WE then had a fascinating game against Racing and then beating Ospreys in round six. So, that's why European rugby is so special because you come up against the best, and that will certainly be the case with the games against ’Quins and Clermont coming up.

What are your aims this time around? Is there a certain stage you feel you need to reach? Is there added pressure to reach that stage?

It's only about performance on the day. Obviously, we'd love to qualify for the quarter-finals, which this year, will give you a home and an away quarter-final. But there's a lot of teams in this competition and a lot of quality, and there are 11 other teams in our side of the draw that we've got to compete with, and we can't control them. The only thing that we can control is our performance, and like I said before, if you look too far ahead, you might get lost, so only our performance against ’Quins, and after that, see where this competition takes us.

You mentioned there you've got ’Quins first up. What are you expecting specifically from them?

They are doing very well under Paul Gustard. Really good kicking game. Alex Dombrandt at eight has been really good for them. Stephan Lewies, their captain, is a dynamic leader. I’ve coached him before at national level. Danny Care and Marcus Smith – you know, Danny has been there for a long time with his kicking game and his quick taps. André Esterhuizen at 12, a very hard South African inside centre, and then Mike Brown at 15, a very experienced test player. So, quality all across that team. Like I said, good kicking game, very good broken-field attack, and they will certainly be a very hard nut to crack.

I know you said you don’t look much further than round one, but if you can stretch to round two and Clermont, what are you expecting from them?

A titanic battle. It’s such a special place to go to and play. There is some big history between Munster and Clermont in Europe. In terms of their team, they are an incredible scrummaging team with guys like Rabah Slimani at tight head. Fritz Lee is one of the European players I respect so much. He has been there for a long time, and he’s definitely the heart and soul of that team. Camille Lopez at 10, George Moala at 12. They’ve got guys like Tim Nanai-Williams. Kotaro Matsushima, the Japanese international, so they’ve got such a deep squad, and that’s only to name a few of their players. So, you’ll have to be at your best to get any kind of result against Clermont.

And having fans back will obviously make such a big impact. What does it mean for Munster, especially, to have fans back when they do – hopefully – return?

We can’t wait for our fans to be back at Thomond Park and, certainly, all across Europe. You know, we are certainly the best-supported team across Europe. Last year, we had the most people come to Munster games in Limerick, which is so special, at Thomond Park. European nights at Thomond Park are very, very special. But also, our away support, our travelling support. I remember moments like getting off the bus against Exeter Chiefs two seasons ago and the support we had at Racing last season. So, whenever fans come back, I’m sure they would fill our stadium and come and support us again. They’ve been brilliant in their messaging to us. You know, when you walk past people in the street, everyone is talking about Munster Rugby. That’s what this club is about – it’s about community. We are all art of this club, whether you’re playing, coaching, managing or supporting this club. It’s all about Munster Rugby, and we can’t wait to have them back at Thomond Park.

When you talk about the club community, part of the history of Munster is obviously bringing through the young talent. Who would be your ones to watch from your squad in European rugby this season? Who do you think will break through?

We’ve got a very good squad, some brilliant young players coming through, some very good academy players. Shane Daly has just made his test debut. He had one European game last season, coming from the bench against Racing. Certainly, the young half-backs will play their part, Craig Casey and Ben Healey. Some, like Gavin Coombes, have had a really good start to this season, but that’s only to name a few. We’ve got a lot of youth across our squad; guys like Josh Wycherley and Thomas Ahern – these guys will certainly produce for Munster across the season. But no, it’s also about balancing. We’ve got some brilliant test players that are coming back into our squad next week, and we have guys that are not playing test rugby that have been very good for us throughout this whole season. And at Munster Rugby, it’s not about the individual, it’s all about the team. So, whether you’re Billy Holland and have played over 230 games or you are Josh Wycherley, who might potentially make your European debut, it’s all about the team and all about the club, and it’s all about the squad effort.

What do you think your first memory of Heineken Champions Cup action is, whether that’s watching it or participating in it, and how much does it mean to you?

Firstly, in terms of the Heineken Champions Cup, obviously when I was younger my memory is of watching it on TV in South Africa. You know, I remember some of the finals, specifically Munster, when they won it in ’06 and ’08. You know, some of the times when Toulon [RC Toulonnais] were dominating Europe, obviously, I was coaching with South Africa then and watching a lot of Springbok players as part of that group. But from a personal point of view, it’s all about my European experiences with the club, and my first European game at Thomond Park against Leicester Tigers is something that I will always remember. The next weekend, we went away to Leicester. Beating them in a double-header was very special. And then, just the whole European feel. I remember the 10-all draw against Exeter at Sandy Park, which was a magnificent game. Going to France, playing Racing and teams like Castres Olympique; you know, experiencing French rugby. And then special games at Thomond Park: Castres a few years ago, when the game was postponed due to rain. We had to get five points in the game, and we got a convincing win, scoring, I think it was 49 points in the rain. The Toulon quarter-final, probably my best experience in terms of a home European fixture. The players were magnificent that day and our 16th player, the crowd, was incredible, with Andrew Conway scoring that try. And even some of the semi-final losses were massive games of rugby. I remember us losing to Racing away in Bordeaux, but the way the team fought back… Time just caught us. We lost that semi, I think it was 27-22, but the way that the Munster support came to the south of France was incredible. That’s why I say this competition is very important to the people of Munster.

If I could ask you for one word to describe the Heineken Champions Cup, or one word to describe what it takes to win the Champions Cup, what do you think that word would be?

I think ‘special’. To win this competition takes a special club, a special team, a special individual that turns a game, special moments, special performances. You don’t win this competition by accident. You win this competition because you are special. And what is special? That’s hard work, that’s hours and hours of blood, sweat and tears, that’s turning up on the day and delivering. So ‘special’ would be it.