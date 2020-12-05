Limerick hurling supporters praised for helping to raise €20,000 for Focus Ireland

LIMERICK hurling supporters have been praised for their role in helping to raise €20,000 for Focus Ireland.

Limerick GAA supporters snapped up 250 charity Christmas jumpers in less than 12 hours!

Bord Gáis Energy made 500 county-themed All-Ireland SHC final Christmas jumpers available for sale this week – with all proceeds going to homeless charity Focus Ireland.

There were 250 available for each of the finalists, Limerick and Waterford, and they sold out in less than 12 hours raising €20,000 to help fight homelessness in the run-up to Christmas.

"The support of Bord Gáis Energy really helps Focus Ireland to support more families and individuals who are homeless or at risk. We couldn’t do the extent of the work we do without corporate partners like them, said Focus Ireland CEO, Pat Dennigan.

"It's been a tough year for everyone and this Christmas jumper is a really nice way for people to help raise a smile while supporting their county in the All Ireland Hurling Final and also raising vital funds for Focus Ireland's work challenging homelessness and changing lives. I would also like to say thanks the GAA for its kind support," he said.

The jumpers were manufactured in Ireland by the GAA’s official leisurewear providers, Ganzee and went on sale on www.ganzee.ie.

Limerick hurler William O'Donoghue and Stephen Bennett of Waterford helped to launch the campaign.

Managing Director of Bord Gáis Energy, Dave Kirwan said that they were blown away by the response to our Christmas Jumper campaign.

“I would like to thank William and Stephen for their help launching this initiative and we wish them and their teammates all the best in the All-Ireland final later this month, which is sure to be a unique occasion as it takes place so late in the year. We’re very proud of our long association with the GAA and I’d also like to thank our partners in the GAA for their continued support," said Kirwan.