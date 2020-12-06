Former Kilkenny hurling star: 'I think Limerick have the hurt from last year'

THE hurt of falling short in their All-Ireland SHC title defence is last year is a driving force for Limerick in 2020 according to Kilkenny's eight time Liam MacCarthy Cup winner Aidan Fogarty.

Speaking as he launched the Electric Ireland Minor Star Special Recognition Awards Fogarty says at the moment, he fancies Limerick to win.

"Limerick will be driven by the hurt of losing the semi-final last season. You just can't beat that hurt to drive you on. When we were beaten in 2010 by Tipperary and we were so hurt that winter, it was unreal and in the back of our heads all we wanted was to get back and have a crack at them. I think Limerick have the hurt from last year, but they've learned also from last year and look a lot more composed when they're under pressure," said Fogarty.

"Waterford put them under a lot of pressure in the Munster Final and they didn't panic. For me it's Limerick edging it just at the moment but that might change in the build-up."

He explained: "Gillane would be a huge loss as a lot of their play centers around him. In the semi-final he was kind of nullified by Padraic Mannion but he's still going to be a huge loss because he's a free taker."

"They have a lot of depth with the likes of Pat Ryan and David Reidy, these guys came on the last day and they were phenomenal. Gillane will be a loss but there will be players available to Limerick who can take his place and they're kind of familiar in style or similar in style to Gillane."

Ahead of the December 13 Limerick-Waterford SHC final, Fogarty feels the behind closed doors final can aid The Deise.

"If you haven’t been in an All-Ireland Final for a few years there is massive hype, there’s huge hype. Everyone wants a piece of you, the safest place for a player is a dressing room, you need to get away from media and even friends, you have to be selfish. It can be mentally draining so I think these circumstances could suit Waterford. Having no crowds could be a bonus for Waterford players won't have to worry about getting tickets for people, which is a huge drain. They're not really under pressure coming into this because they're in bonus territory. Yes there will be nerves but if they lose it has still been a good year for Waterford but they won't be thinking like that, they want to win it, I think they're in a great position to come and win this game," said Fogarty.

"Under Liam Cahill there's a bit more freedom in their hurling. Yes, they have a structure and they've obviously worked on how they're playing but there is an element of him letting them hurl off the cuff. In big games you need tactics, but you also need to hurl to your best ability and that's what Liam is allowing them to do."