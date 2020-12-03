Munster Rugby issue squad injury update ahead of European week

The Munster squad returned to training at the HPC on Thursday ahead of next week’s Champions Cup opener against Harlequins on Sunday, December 13 (5.30pm) and have issued the following injury update.

Fineen Wycherley, who was withdrawn from the starting XV as a precaution on Monday night due to a low-grade groin injury, is expected to return to team training next week.

Meanwhile former Saracens full back Matt Gallagher, who was replaced in the first half in the 52-3 facile win against Zebre, due to a shoulder injury, has undergone a scan and he will see a specialist to determine further management.

Also, Ulster Rugby Academy prop Callum Reid has now completed his loan spell at the province and has returned to Ulster. The prop did not play a single minute with the province.

Unavailable: Alex McHenry (thumb), Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).