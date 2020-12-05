Athletics: Limerick clubs take part in virtual Cross Country Challenge

Training Juvenile and Senior

The An Brú Juvenile 1 Mile League continues.

Juvenile Training continues at respective clubs

Senior Training resumes at the University of Limerick on Tuesday nights from 6.15 pm.

Education

Limerick Sports Partnership are offering various on line courses and have information on those run by Athletics Ireland. For information check out limericksports.ie or their Facebook page.



Fundraising

Michael O’Regan of the Country Club AC and his son David both ran 10K in under 49 minutes in aid of Cancer Research and Dementia. Both wore fashionable moustaches as part of ‘Movember’. Donations can be made on Gofundme. Details can be found on the Country Club Facebook page.

Virtual Runs

Well done to all West Limerick AC and St Mary’s AC Juveniles who took part in the Athletics Ireland Cross Country Challenge.

The 3/5K Blanket Run/walk, in aid of the homeless takes place virtually this year on Sunday December 6. It is hosted by Limerick Sports Partnership.

The Goal Mile takes place virtually on Christmas Day.

Milford Hospice 10K, weekend of 28th-29th January, Early bird entry E15

Adare Virtual Run, 1,2,5 and 10K with the ability to upload times. Entry is E10 through either Myrunresults.com or westlimerickac.ie

25 years ago

Plassey 10k

John Daly of Nenagh was first in 32:04 with clubmate Mark Gleeson 2nd in 32:20, and 3rd was Christy Maher in 32:35. Neil Cusack, in training for the Boston Marathon was 10th overall in (what was at the time described as ‘a fine time for a Veteran’) 35:21.

In a ‘battle royale’ the women’s race was won in 35:24 by Rosemary Ryan from Veronica Colleran of Ennis Track in 35:27.

Limerick AC’s Siobhan McCormack was a close third in 35:34

35 years ago

Burgerland totally dominated all categories of the Limerick Senior cross country Championship at Ardagh.

Robert Costello of Burgerland won his 9th Senior Championships in a time of 41:24.

He was followed by Clubmates Neil Cusack, second in 41:58 and Mark Gleeson third in 43:29. John Scanlon of West Limerick was 4th in 44:20 with Richie Clifford (Burgerland) 5th in 44:32.

Team 1st Burgerland 25, 2nd West Limerick 66, 3rd Reenavanna Harriers 135.

In the Women’s event Nuala Logan made it a double for Burgerland taking first place in 17:03. Siobhán McCormack was second in 17:26 with . L. O’Sullivan third in 18:47. Burgerland took the team title with 16 points followed by West Limerick on 25. J. Shinnors (Burgerland) took the Junior event in 24:30 with his Club also taking that team title.



Obituary

The sympathies of the Athletics community go to Brendan Costello, West Limerick AC member on the death of his father Patrick Costello. Ar deis de go raibh a hanam dhílis