FAI confirms return to play protocols for Limerick soccer clubs
Following consultation with Government and in light of the country's move to Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, the Football Association of Ireland have confirmed the following to their clubs.
- All adult amateur teams can enjoy a return to training as from today, subject to strict Government guidelines and FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol
- For adult amateur and underage teams, outdoor non-contact training is permissible in pods of 15 with a minimum of one coach present. Two coaches must be present for all underage teams
- Players and coaches are permitted to travel to train with the club they are registered with
- The FAI is currently awaiting clarification regarding how the restrictions will impact underage Elite National League football and will update affiliates at the earliest opportunity
For more information, click here:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on