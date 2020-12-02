FAI confirms return to play protocols for Limerick soccer clubs

Following consultation with Government and in light of the country's move to Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, the Football Association of Ireland have confirmed the following to their clubs.

All adult amateur teams can enjoy a return to training as from today, subject to strict Government guidelines and FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol

For adult amateur and underage teams, outdoor non-contact training is permissible in pods of 15 with a minimum of one coach present. Two coaches must be present for all underage teams

Players and coaches are permitted to travel to train with the club they are registered with

The FAI is currently awaiting clarification regarding how the restrictions will impact underage Elite National League football and will update affiliates at the earliest opportunity

