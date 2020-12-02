Limerick camogie invite applications for new inter-county team manager

LIMERICK Camogie are seeking applications to fill all inter-county management teams from U14 to senior for 2021.

In October Paul Sexton had to step down mid-championship from the Limerick senior manager role due to due to "personal family circumstances" so Limerick are looking for a new management team for their flagship team as well as all others.

"The new board has the purpose to support Limerick Camogie to be the best it can be and reach new heights," said new chairperson Grace McNamara.

"Our passion is for Limerick Camogie players to get the best experience on and off the field, so they can excel on and off the field. We want every girl to enjoy playing to the best of their ability, to be proud to wear the Limerick jersey, and to have what they need to compete and win in Croke Park," said McNamara.

Applications have been circulated to the clubs and the deadline is December 6.

Camogie Board officials are seeking candidates with "Level 1 or higher relevant coaching qualifications, current Garda vetting status and to be able to demonstrate a complete understanding of child protection, player welfare and development."

Also among the attributes desired are "proven track record in team management at club and/or county level, excellent communication, organisational and player management skills", among others.

Interested applicants should email secretary.limerick@camogie.ie