Limerick GAA get green light to proceed with draw for Mercedes car

AFTER a number of false starts Limerick GAA are to hold the draw for their 'Win A Mercedes CLA 180' fund-raising drive this Saturday.

The Saturday December 5 draw takes place at 1pm live on the LimerickGAA Facebook page and will be adjudicated and overseen by Grant Thornton.

Over 6,000 €20 tickets were purchased for the draw to win the brand new black Mercedes Benz CLA 180 - worth over €40,000.

The fund-raising venture was launched in February by Club Limerick with the draw to take place on June 12.

But Covid-12 interrupted and the deadline for ticket sales was extended with the draw on October 31.

That was until further Covid-19 restrictions forced a postponement until this Saturday.

All proceeds from the 'Win A New 201 Mercedes CLA 180' draw, in association with Frank Hogan Limerick, will be reinvested in county hurling and football teams representing Limerick.

“We are now delighted to be able to proceed with the draw this weekend," said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

"Limerick GAA would like to thank everyone who supported this very successful fundraiser and wish you all the very best of luck in the draw on Saturday."