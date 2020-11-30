Confirmed: Entire 36-man Limerick hurling panel will be allowed attend All-Ireland final

LIMERICK'S entire 36-man senior hurling panel will be allowed to attend the All-Ireland final.

Jack Chambers Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht has confirmed the news this Monday lunchtime.

"Glad to confirm that full panels will be permitted to attend on match days when Ireland moves to Level 3 from tomorrow," he stated.

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has led the campaign to have full panels allowed into the stadium on matchdays.

In the four game run to the December 13 All-Ireland final with Waterford, Limerick have only been allowed to bring 26 players - thus forcing 10 to watch on television.