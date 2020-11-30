Limerick must 'get our ducks in a row' insists John Kiely for Waterford in All-Ireland final

THERE is plenty room for improvement warned John Kiely ahead of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

Limerick booked their place in a second decider in three years with a three point win over Galway in Sunday’s rematch of the 2018 final

But now Limerick face into a festive final against Waterford – just four weeks after the teams met in the Munster SHC final.

The December 13 final in Croke Park will be the first time since 1924 that the decider will be held in the final month of the year.

And, it’s the first ever Limerick-Waterford pairing in an 18th final ever final appearance for the men in green and white.

“It was a good performance for us to go away and build on for the next two weeks,” stressed Limerick manager John Kiely.

“We have a huge challenge - we saw the performance of Waterford last night. It was incredible and it’s going to take a massive effort on our part to match that.”

Kiely added: “We have to go home and get our ducks in a row and come back here with the best performance we can in two weeks time and hope it is good enough”

A John Kiely managed Limerick senior team have met Waterford in competitive action six times and the men in green and white are yet to suffer defeat.

“It’s all about our own performance, not about the opposition at all. That was a very good performance this evening but not all of it and there are areas we need to tighten up on and where we need to improve on – we gave away a lot of frees and need to tighten up on that,” outlined the Limerick manager.

"We move on and look forward to the next day and have obviously a lot of things we have to work on and we will work really hard for the next two weeks".

Looking back on the Galway game, Kiely praised his team's "refusal to be beaten".

"I am just really happy with the way our lads responded to the adversity that faced and theft refused to be beaten and that’s a fantastic marker for them for the next two weeks - the resilience that they showed, the unity that the team showed and there was a refusal to be beaten on the night. That’s our story of the night."