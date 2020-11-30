Shane O'Neill: Galway 'absolutely gutted' after defeat to Limerick in All-Ireland SHC

"WE are all absolutely gutted in the dressing room and just trying to lift the lads somehow," said Galway hurling manager Shane O'Neill after Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi final loss to Limerick.

Managed against his native county, O'Neill said he was "immensely proud" of Galway's display.

"It was extremely tough for both sides, very physical and there wasn't much space and for any space that was there is was a credit to the boys to exploit it. We are just immensely proud of what they achieved there with that performance," said O'Neill, who is in his first year at the helm of the The Tribesmen.

"There wasn’t much difference at all and that’s reflected on the scoreboard - there is so much happening it would only be when you sit down and have time to go back and look at it to reflect on it," he recalled of the 0-27 to 0-24 semi final.

"As the game was going on it could have gone either way, we were down five at one stage and came back again, which is testament to the character of the boys and they just dug it out and kept going and going," he said.

Galway lost Cathal Mannion and Joe Canning to injury during the Croke Park clash but O'Neill has special praise for the in-coming substitutes.

"When you look at the substitutes they were absolutely fantastic when they came on, every single one of them," he stressed.

He added: "They have done Galway so proud".