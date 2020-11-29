Aaron Gillane hospitalised in aftermath of Limerick's All-Ireland SHC semi final win

LIMERICK hurling star Aaron Gillane is to be kept overnight in a Dublin hospital this Sunday night.

Gillane sustained a heavy knock in the closing stages of Limerick's three point win over Galway in Croke Park.

He was eventually substituted in the final minutes of injury time as John Kiely's side booked their All-Ireland SHC final spot.

Although Gillane celebrated on the field with team-mates after the final whistle, it is understood that he felt unwell in the dressing room afterwards.

He was removed by ambulance from Croke Park and is to stay overnight in hospital for observation.

The Patrickswell man hit six points in the 0-27 to 0-24 victory. In the closing stages he was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge and was attended to on the field by the Limerick medics and was subsequently replaced by Pat Ryan.