Match programme for Sunday's Limerick v Galway All-Ireland hurling semi final
THE match programme for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi final between Limerick and Galway is now available to purchase.
The hard copy of the match programme costs €5, which includes a coupon to allow a complimentary download of the digital version, when it is available at 11am on Sunday.
The hard copy will be posted next week.
Munster Championship games offered a free download service but not so for the All-Ireland series.
The official All-Ireland match programme is produced by DBA Publications Ltd.
To purchase/download the match programme click here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on