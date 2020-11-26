Match programme for Sunday's Limerick v Galway All-Ireland hurling semi final

THE match programme for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi final between Limerick and Galway is now available to purchase.

The hard copy of the match programme costs €5, which includes a coupon to allow a complimentary download of the digital version, when it is available at 11am on Sunday.

The hard copy will be posted next week.

Munster Championship games offered a free download service but not so for the All-Ireland series.

The official All-Ireland match programme is produced by DBA Publications Ltd.

