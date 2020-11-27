Two changes in Limerick hurling team to play Galway in Sunday's All-Ireland semi final

LIMERICK'S team for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi final against Galway has been named.

John Kiely and his backroom team revealed their starting line-up this Friday evening.

There are two changes from the Munster final win over Waterford - Seamus Flanagan and Darragh O'Donovan into the team with Peter Casey and David Reidy now among the subs.

Sunday (4pm) in Croke Park is the first championship clash of the teams since the 2018 All-Ireland SHC Final.

Graeme Mulcahy is set for his 45th senior championship appearance for Limerick since his debut in 2009 - across 12 seasons, Sunday will be his sixth All-Ireland semi final.

Diarmaid Byrnes and Kyle Hayes are set for their 20th championship appearances.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Pat Ryan (Doon)