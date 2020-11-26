Limerick hurlers still 'as hungry for any accolade as ever' insists William O'Donoghue

LIMERICK hurling star William O'Donoghue has stressed that John Kiely's men remain "as hungry as we ever" ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi final with Galway.

Limerick are bidding to reach a second All-Ireland final in three years in Croke Park and midfielder O'Donoghue insists that the men in green and white aren't resting on any laurels.

"I don’t think anyone could take for granted an All-Ireland medal - we have one in Limerick in the last 46 years, so it was never the case that we took anything for granted. We are certainly as hungry for any accolade as we ever were but there is probably 8-10 teams who could on any given day win an All-Ireland when you see what happened with the football last weekend," said O'Donoghue this Wednesday.

"We look at the Kilkenny teams of the past and it’s just taken for granted that they were a good side - there have been some great sides over the past decade but Kilkenny are the only team who put back-to-back titles. It just shows how hard it really is," he said of attempts to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup title.

Limerick's campaign ended at the semi final stage last year, but O'Donoghue's doesn't see that as a motivation on Sunday.

"If you are not hungry enough to want to win an All Ireland semi final and have to go back 14/15 months to try and find inspiration, you are clutching at straws so I don’t think anyone will be trying to avenge anything. Obviously we were disappointed that we weren’t successful at the year of last year so we have been training to try and be successful at the end of this year. It’s all about this year and what’s going on at the minute."

Of the 2019 semi final loss, he explained: "Does that have an impact? Of course it does, but it doesn’t have an impact on Sunday's game. It does have an impact when you go back training at the start of the year and you realise that this is where you fell down and everyone knows that to perform at that level, you need to train at that level. We can only prepare as best as possible - you can’t guarantee that you will be able to deliver intensity like that on matchdays but you can certainly prepare for it. While not hurting us this week or not playing a part in anyone's mind, but it certainly would have been the basis of how we would train and prepare over the last few months".

Limerick's 2020 season has extended to an 11 game unbeaten run that saw the Munster SHC and Allianz League titles retained.

"It was an objective of ours from the start of the year and we managed to succeed in doing it, which was fantastic but we still have a bit more work that we want to do and more stuff that we want to achieve. While it is fantastic and we are proud of it, it doesn't count for much at the minute when there is still more to be played for this year," he said.

What of Galway?

"Expecting a huge challenge - they were All-Ireland champions in 2017 and a puck of a ball away from drawing level or beating us in 2018 and they didn’t get out of Leinster last year on a freak result in Nowlan Park or Wexford or wherever it was. I am expecting a massive challenge from a real talented team and they seem to be fantastically set up and their work-rate is through the roof so it’s going to take everything that we have to get over the line and put in a performance on Sunday."

And, of course there is the Shane O'Neill factor.

"It’s obviously great for Shane in his first season to be doing as well as they are but to be honest I never really pay much attention to what’s going on on the opposition sideline anyway - I’d love to let on that it will make a massive difference to me and add to the occasion but it certainly won’t," said O'Donoghue.

O'Neill and O'Donoghue shared Croke Park celebrations on All-Ireland club final day in 2016 and his impact with Galway is no surprise.

"Shane is a fantastic manager and a great people person and I’m not surprise at all. Obviously we were successful during that time and you are judged off that success - he won an All-Ireland club, the first Limerick club to ever do that and he won two Munsters and two county titles so I think that speaks for itself."

He continued: "I don’t think it’s a surprise whatsoever but when you look at the team he is with, they are a fantastic side so it’s no surprise that Shane has managed to get to an All-Ireland semi final stage with a great Galway team. If anything I am surprise that there was probably a Leinster title there for them that they could have added to their accolades".

"I would have a great relationship with Shane but that’s doesn’t really impact anything for Sunday. Every manager that I have ever had in Na Piarsaigh has had a massive influence on my career from Bernie Buckley who managed me underage, Paul Condon, Conor Sheils and then Shane would have been my second senior manager, I had Sean Stack before that - everyone of those managers is with you for a period of time and you’re still learning and trying to better yourself and also growing as an individual and trying to find yourself as a person, so I would like to think that Shane has had an effect on my career, but as had every other coach I have had in Na Piarsaigh and all those influence have been very positive."