Limerick hurling star launches charity Christmas Jumper campaign

LIMERICK hurler William O’Donoghue has launched the Bord Gáis Energy Christmas Jumper campaign.

Ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland hurling semi final O'Donoghue was pictured in his local Na Piarsaigh GAA to launch the campaign this Wednesday.

Bord Gáis Energy will be making 500 special county-themed Christmas jumpers available for sale, with all proceeds going to homeless charity Focus Ireland.

To aim is to raise €20,000 to help fight homelessness in the run-up to Christmas.