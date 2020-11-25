Shane O'Neill: 'An element of inevitability' about Galway playing his native Limerick

"THERE was an element of inevitability about it, in a way," concedes Galway hurling manager Shane O'Neill of meeting his native Limerick in Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi final.

In his first year as Galway manager O'Neill and coach John Fitzgerald face their native county in Croke Park with an All-Ireland final spot up for grabs.

"You always felt it was going to happen because we are two of the top teams in the competition, so it was going to happen at some stage. Obviously, I know the boys very well, particularly the Na Piarsaigh lads and there are seven of them on the squad. I'd be in regular contact, being my own club, we decided that we'd stop after the provincial finals, that there wouldn't be any contact. We haven't had contact for a while," explained O'Neill to LeaderSport on Tuesday evening at a Galway hurling media event outdoors at the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort.

"I am not too sure if it will make much of a difference. All the teams are playing at an extremely top-class level, all the players are at a top-class level, they are extremely good hurlers. The pace of hurling, the skill of hurling, across the board is phenomenal, and Limerick seem to be leading that at the moment," stressed O'Neill who played championship hurling with Limerick, 1995-2000.

"We would know the players, but that maybe a hindrance in that you might have preconceived ideas about players, and that is like any management going into a particular set-up, as well, having that element of freshness and seeing something different," he added.

O'Neill was full of praise for his Limerick counterpart.

"John (Kiely) and I, we were on the Limerick squad in the '90s and we hurled U21, lost the Munster final to Cork by a goal in 1994 or 95, I can't remember. I know John well and I know personally. He is an absolute gentleman and has done a great job with Limerick," said the Na Piarsaigh man, who won Munster SHC and National League medals in the green and white as a player.

Back on February 2, O'Neill encountered Limerick for the first time along the sidelines, which broke the ice ahead of Sundays' championship tie.

"The first day in the League game was maybe a small bit strange and then we played a challenge match there in the middle of September. It isn't overly strange. The whole year has been strange, the fact that you are playing in Croke Park in a totally empty stadium in an All-Ireland semi-final, and even an All-Ireland semi-final in November is a lot stranger than the fact that the management team are from the county we are playing against," he outlined.

Limerick won that league tie in the LIT Gaelic Grounds 1-19 to 0-14.

"We were still kinda finding our feet at that stage and the boys were getting used to us. We learned we have a huge amount of work to do in order to catch up to the likes of Limerick because they were very slick that day, particularly in the second-half, and pulled away very easily in the end. It just showed to us the amount of work we needed to do and that we'll need to bring to the table on Sunday."

What of Limerick's Munster SHC glory?

"I thought they were very impressive because I felt that they could have put the foot on the gas at any particular stage. I though Waterford were impressive and actually took the game to them but I think Limerick were always in control. They have had three extremely good performances now and to have to win three matches just to get out of Munster isn't easy and they had two very dominant displays and one very controlled display in the final," said the Galway manager.