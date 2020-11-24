A new commemorative plaque to honour the Limerickman killed in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday

LIMERICK GAA is to sponsor a commemorative plaque to Tom Hogan, the the only Limerickman to have died in the tragic events at Croke Park 100 years ago on Bloody Sunday on November 21, 1920.

Hogan and 13 others were honoured during the GAA Bloody Sunday Commemoration at Croke Park on Saturday evening. On that day 100 years ago, Sunday 21 November 1920, an attack by Crown Forces on the attendees at a challenge Gaelic Football match between Dublin and Tipperary during the Irish War of Independence resulted in 14 people, including Tom Hogan, being murdered.

Now a new plaque will be erected by the Dromin Graveyard Committee at the cemetery to honour Hogan.

From Tankardstown, Kilmallock, Hogan only moved to Dublin earlier that year to work as a mechanic.

Hogan, 19, was the last victim of the massacre at Croke Park - he was shot in the shoulder and had an arm amputated but gangrene then set in following the operation and he passed away the following Friday.

“This is a gesture which we are making on behalf of the people of Limerick for all of those who died but in particular one of our own countymen. Tom Hogan attended at Croke Park to enjoy a football match on November 21, 1920 and lost his life as a result," said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

"This was a huge moment in our history and we would love to have a fuller and larger event but have to observe Covid restrictions," said Cregan after Limerick GAA officials laid a wreath at the graveside.