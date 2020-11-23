A familiar referee confirmed for Limerick v Galway All-Ireland hurling semi final

WEXFORD'S James Owens is to referee Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi final this Sunday.

John Kiely's side face Galway in Croke Park on Sunday at 4pm.

The semi final is a repeat of the 2018 All-Ireland Final, which Jams Owens also refereed.

Owens also refereed the 2019 All-Ireland SHC final.

The Wexford man was also the man in the middle when Limerick beat Waterford in the 2019 Allianz League final in Croke Park.

Tipperary's Fergal Horgan is to referee Saturday's semi final between Kilkenny and Waterford in Croke Park - throw-in 6pm.

Both the weekend's semi finals are live on RTE television and Sky Sports.