Injury blow for Limerick as key attacker doubtful for All-Ireland hurling semi final

LIMERICK will almost certainly be without David Dempsey for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi final with Galway.

The Na Piarsaigh man also missed round one of the championship against Clare due to injury but battled back to fitness and was introduced as a substitute in the wins over Tipperary and Waterford.

This Sunday, Dempsey sustained a hamstring injury in training and looks almost certain to miss Sunday's Croke Park clash with The Tribesmen, who are managed by his former club manager Shane O'Neill.

"Looks like it is going to exclude him," confirmed Limerick manager John Kiely this Monday evening of the Dempsey injury.

"David Dempsey damaged his hamstring yesterday in training - looking like he is not going to make it for this weekend," the manager told media.

Elsewhere it's good news.

"Injury wise our panel has really come together very much over the last month. A lot of the injuries and longer term issues that were there have all cleared up," outlined Kiely.

"Darragh O'Donovan did pick up a knock against Tipperary and that put him back a bit before the Waterford game - that's beginning to heal substantially now and I would describe him as fully fit at this stage," said the manager.

"Aaron Costello - who got a real nasty hamstring injury before the first round of the championship against Clare, unfortunately because he had been going really well in training and had a great campaign early in the year as well - he is back in full training and fully fit and competing for his place for Sunday which is a great thing."

Limerick have used 22 different players in three championship games this season and made one change to their starting line-up from game to game.

"There is no two ways about it but it's very competitive," said the Limerick manager.

"It would be very easy to just leave the team alone and not make any changes to it - fellas are working really hard in training trying to bring themselves up along the pecking order. We have fellas picking up knocks and getting injuries, fellas will come in and out of form," explained Kiely.

He added: "There are lots of different reasons for it - obviously opposition changes from day to day and you might feel that against certain opposition a certain set-up might work better than another".

"The bottom line is that the players are challenging us every week in terms of our decision making for picking the team and in terms of the selection of the subs and that's a healthy environment for us to be in and I don't see it as a difficulty."