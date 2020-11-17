Limerick hurling star undergoes cruciate ligament operation

LIMERICK hurling defender Mike Casey underwent surgery in the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry this Tuesday afternoon.

The dependable full back suffered a knee injury in a pre-championship challenge game between Limerick and Galway on October 11.

Today, Casey underwent a cruciate ligament operation on his right knee in the Dublin facility.

Since his championship debut in 2017, the key defender has already played 16 times in the championship for Limerick.

His season ending injury forced John Kiely and his selectors into a defensive reshuffle in the Munster SHC with Dan Morrissey switching to full back to replace Casey, and Barry Nash playing at corner back in place of Richie English as he returned to full fitness.

Na Piarsaigh's Casey now begins the nine month battle back to full fitness, which should see him back in GAA action late next Summer.

Just last weekend, Richie English was named among the substitutes for Limerick's Munster SHC final against Waterford - English suffered a cruciate ligament injury in a February 2 and last weekend was his first time making a matchday squad in this season's championship campaign.

Mike Casey can lean on a number of Limerick stars for assistance with his rehab as English, Sean Finn, Paul Browne and Richie McCarthy have all undergone cruciate ligament operations across the last five years.