Limerick GAA referee to officiate his first game in All-Ireland SHC knockout stages

LIMERICK'S Johnny Murphy has been appointed to referee Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter final between Galway and Tipperary.

The tie has a 1.15pm start in Limerick's LIT Gaelic Grounds and will be live on RTE2 television.

In his third year on the inter-county senior championship refereeing panel, Saturday will be Murphy's first knockout tie in the championship.

The Ballylanders man made his SHC debut in 2018 and has refereed in the Leinster SHC each year - including last month's Kilkenny v Dublin semi final tie in Croke Park.

Back in March, Murphy was also the man in the middle when Galway and Tipperary met in the Allianz Hurling League in Salthill.

In 2018, Murphy refereed the All-Ireland minor hurling final between Galway and Kilkenny.

Saturday's game will be his first senior inter-county championship assignment outside of the group stages at provincial level.

In September Murphy officiated at the Limerick SHC Final between Na Piarsaigh and Doon in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.