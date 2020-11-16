Three potential opponents for Limerick in the All-Ireland hurling semi final

THERE are three potential opponents for Limerick in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi final.

What is confirmed is that Limerick will play in the semi final on Sunday November 29 at 4pm in Croke Park. The game will be live on both RTE television and Sky Sports.

The other semi final, involving Kilkenny, takes place on Saturday November 28 at 6pm - again in Croke Park and again live on both TV stations.

So Limerick can't play Kilkenny in the semi final and neither can Limerick play Waterford as provincial final repeats are ruled out.

So that leaves Galway, Clare or Tipperary to face John Kiely's men in the semi final.

Repeat pairings are avoided where possible, so unless both Clare and Tipperary are quarter final winners, there will be no need for a draw.

If Galway beat Tipperary, they will play Limerick regardless of the other quarter final result.

If Tipperary beat Galway, then the result of the other quarter final comes into play. If Waterford are winners, Tipperary will play Limerick - if Clare are winners, then a semi final draw will take place to determine if it's a repeat against Clare or Tipperary for Limerick.

If Waterford beat Clare, Limerick will play the winner of Galway-Tipperary.

If Clare beat Waterford, Limerick will play Galway if they beat Tipperary and if Tipperary are winners, then a semi final draw will take place to determine if it's a repeat against Clare or Tipperary for Limerick.

All will become clearer this Saturday with both quarter finals down for decision - fixture details here