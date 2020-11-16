WATCH: Match highlights as Limerick end almost 40 year wait to retain a Munster SHC

ASIDE from a four in a row in the 1940s Limerick have won successive Munster Senior Hurling Championship titles on just four occasions – 1911, 1974, 1981 and now 2020.

Quite simply, John Kiely’s current crop of Limerick senior hurlers just love breaking down barriers.

On Sunday in Thurles they won an fifth major trophy since ending the Liam McCarthy Cup famine in August 2018.

The roll of honour under Kiely now extends to two Munster SHC, two Allianz League, an All-Ireland SHC and two Munster League and a Fenway Classic trophies have also been lifted.

Sunday’s triumph saw Limerick retain the Munster SHC for the first time in almost 40 years.

This win progresses Limerick into a Sunday November 29 All-Ireland SHC semi final.

It's a 21st ever Munster SHC title for Limerick and while they weren’t at their best, the found a way to edge to victory.

In a robust final, Limerick had eight different scorers and hit nine wides.

Across almost 75-minutes of action, Waterford were in front for less than 30-seconds and the sides were level five times - the last time at the second half water break.

Level 0-18 each, Limerick then hit seven of the last 10 scores to retain the title.