All-Ireland hurling quarter final confirmed for Limerick's LIT Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK'S LIT Gaelic Grounds is to host an All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final this Saturday.

The November 21 meeting of Galway and Tipperary will have a 1.15pm start in the Limerick GAA Headquarters.

The game will be live on RTE2 television.

It will be familiar surrounds for Galway manager Shane O'Neill and his coach John Fitzgerald - both former Limerick and Na Piarsaigh hurlers.

Tipperary earned their quarter final spot in the LIT Gaelic Grounds last Saturday with a qualifier win over Cork but it's an Allianz League game in February since Galway were last in the Ennis Road Venue for a competitive fixture.

The other quarter final between Clare and Waterford will take place in Cork's Pairc Uí Chaoimh at 3.45 - live on Sky Sports.

Limerick GAA supporters will watch will keen interest ahead of the Sunday November 29 semi final.

As Limerick can't play Waterford in the semi finals, draw will only be needed to determine Limerick's opponents if both Tipperary and Clare are quarter final winners.