Match programme available to download for Limerick v Waterford Munster Hurling Final
MUNSTER GAA officials have produced a 32-page match programme for today's Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final between Limerick and Waterford.
The digital match programme is available to download now for free.
Today's Munster final has a 4pm start in Thurles and will be live on RTE Television - see full match preview here
To download the match programme, follow link here
Hard copies of the match programme can also be purchased via Munster GAA
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on