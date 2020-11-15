Match programme available to download for Limerick v Waterford Munster Hurling Final

MUNSTER GAA officials have produced a 32-page match programme for today's Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final between Limerick and Waterford.

The digital match programme is available to download now for free.

Today's Munster final has a 4pm start in Thurles and will be live on RTE Television - see full match preview here

To download the match programme, follow link here

Hard copies of the match programme can also be purchased via Munster GAA