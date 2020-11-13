Gearoid Hegarty:' I think hurling is in a super spot' ahead of Limerick v Waterford final

STAR Limerick hurler Gearoid Hegarty insists the inter-county hurling is in fine fettle at present.

“I think hurling is in a super spot. The quality of hurling even in difficult conditions like we saw last week was quite good and the last couple of hurling championships have been brilliant in my view," enthused the Limerick man.

“I think the quality of hurling in this year’s championship has been outstanding. Not just our game but others have been high scoring. As supporters, you want to see goals in games," outlined Hegarty, via a video call from Newcastle West's Desmond College, where he teaches.

"I don’t see any need to change anything," he insisted of inter-county hurling at present ahead of Sunday's Munster SHC final between Limerick and Waterford in Thurles at 4pm - live on RTE Two Television.

Recent weeks have seen scoring tallies raise - Limerick alone hitting 0-36 and 3-23 in the Munster SHC.

“It kind of makes me laugh because I’m an avid golf fan as well and there’s a big debate on in the golf at the moment as to whether the golf ball needs to be modified because they’re hitting the ball so far. Look, I don’t know, I suppose the Clare game was very high scoring alright in terms of scoring 36 points and obviously they got a lot of scores as well but if you look at the shooting accuracy, the shooting accuracy of both teams that day was extremely high and obviously that feeds into the amount of scores that were scored on the day," he outlined.

"In 2017 we played Kilkenny above in Nowlan Park in the qualifier and everyone was giving out about our shooting that day. We shot a lot of wides. Do I think the ball needs to be modified? No, I don’t. I don’t understand why anyone wouldn’t want more scores in a game. The more scores the better, in my opinion. I know that’s maybe a forward speaking but high scoring games are normally entertaining games," said Hegarty, who was undertaking media duties as part of his PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for October.

What of 2020 and the Covid-19 enforced behind closed doors championship.

"Obviously we are not normally in the championship at this time of year, normally you are looking forward to Christmas and everything that goes with that. I suppose it was a strange couple of months over the summer. When you were normally getting ready to play championship and looking forward to games at the weekend in the nice weather, you were kind of stuck at home and you were not doing too much. It was tough sitting at home I suppose and not having any sport or GAA action to look forward to. But I suppose coming home after the Clare game, we were driving to and from matches on our own so there was time to think, especially after the game. You are full of adrenaline and you normally have a nice release after the games between meeting family on the field and friends on the field and even after the game maybe being able to enjoy it with the lads and going home on the bus and having a bit of craic. It’s just so different," he explained.

"Over the summer when I was looking forward to a winter championship I was just thinking about the cold and the rain, but now I kind of feel like we are in such a privileged position that just a simple thing - like we are training this evening - to look forward to after school this evening rather than going home and not being able to go and meet friends. Just having training at the weekend and a Munster final to look forward to, it’s just something simple and I feel we are in such a privileged position. A lot of people nowadays don’t have anything to look forward to because of the restrictions in place, so we are in a very privileged position to be on an inter-county panel and have those exemptions that we can carry on with sport at the moment."

Victory on Sunday over Waterford would see Limerick into a fifth All-Ireland SHC semi final across the last eight years and back to the stage where Kilkenny ended the run of John Kiely's side in Croke Park.

"Of course it was very tough to take at the time," recalled the St Patricks man of the Kilkenny defeat.

"I suppose we were massively looking forward to getting back to championship action after the league this year. We were looking forward to the first round of the Munster championship and getting back on the horse and going back at it again trying to get back to Croke Park at the end of July, and the business end of the action again. I suppose we processed it, we did a lot of work with Caroline Currid who is our psychologist and it was a very difficult defeat to take. But that’s in the past now and it wouldn’t even be referenced in the lead-up to games, we wouldn't focus on things like that. It was definitely a difficult one to take at a time, but it’s well in the past now. We always look forward and never try to look back too much," he stressed.

Limerick have already retained their Allianz League title and on Sunday bid to retain their Munster SFC title.

All behind closed doors?

"Look, it’s completely different. It’s not the same at all. The only similarity at all is the match itself takes on pretty much the same course, with or without the fans. But everything before and after is completely different," said Hegarty.

But he's certainly not complaining.

"There’s social distancing measures in place for a reason. It’s something we take quite seriously in the Limerick camp because as we’ve seen, unfortunately, the Sligo footballers are in a terrible situation. It’s not ideal but I can’t stress how much of a privileged position we are in to be able to go and play matches, have a bit of social, even being able to train with the lads during the week, it’s invaluable to me. Because it has been a tough time, a tough couple of months over the summer for everybody. So it’s a great outlet to just meet other people," he said.

"I can’t talk about anyone else’s camp; I can only talk about ours. In fairness, the amount of work that goes into keeping us safe, by the backroom staff and by people who nobody knows anything about – the likes of Ger O’Connell and Conor McCarthy who are part of the backroom staff. They are the ones who keep everything ticking over. They are the ones at training an hour beforehand setting up where you have to sit getting togged out, all the different stations, the hand sanitisers and all of that – they are the unsung heroes of county panels," he stressed.

"It is a special championship. Without a doubt it’s a special championship. And there’s not long left in it. I don’t even know the date for the All-Ireland semi-final stage, I just know the Munster final date. Like life, you just have to take every day as it comes. The measures that have been put in place, they are there for a reason. It’s not a joke. Coronavirus is still very out there as can be seen with the Sligo lads. You just have got to make sure you’re adhering to everything put in place and that the championship will be run off over the next number of weeks without anymore hiccups."