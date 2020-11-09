Limerick's LIT Gaelic Grounds to host big All-Ireland Hurling Championship Qualifier

LIMERICK'S LIT Gaelic Grounds will host Saturday's All-Ireland SHC Qualifier between Cork and Tipperary.

The game will have a 4pm start and will be live on Sky Sports.

It will be the first time that Limerick has hosted a Cork-Tippeary senior hurling championship tie since the 1988 Munster final, which Tipperary won 2-19 to 1-13.

The other SHC Qualifier this Saturday November 14 between Clare and Wexford takes place in MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise at 2pm and will be available to purchase to watch via www.gaago.ie

The winners of Saturday's two round two qualifier games will reach the All-Ireland SHC quarter finals the following weekend against the beaten Leinster and Munster finalists - Galway or Kilkenny and Limerick or Waterford.