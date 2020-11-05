Venue confirmed for Limerick v Waterford Munster hurling championship final

SEMPLE Stadium in Thurles is venue for the 2020 Munster SHC final between Limerick and Waterford.

A meeting of Munster GAA officials this Thursday evening confirmed the venue for the final which will take place behind closed doors on Sunday November 15.

The last Limerick-Waterford final was played in Semple Stadium in 2007 - Limerick's last final in Thurles, when the attendance was 48,700.

The final will have a 4pm start and will be televised live on RTE.

Declan Hannon, Nickie Quaid and Graeme Mulcahy are in line to start their fourth Munster SHC final - winners in 2013 and 2019, beaten finalists in 2014.

Victory in the Munster final would power John Kiely's Limerick directly into a Sunday, November 29 All-Ireland SHC semi-final, while defeat would mean an All-Ireland quarter final tie on the weekend of November 21/22.

Limerick will be bidding to win a 21st title and to successfully defend a Munster SHC title for the first time since 1980-81.

Indeed Limerick have ever only successfully defended a Munster SHC title six times - 1911, '34, '35, '36, '74 and '81.

Sunday week will be a 48th ever final appearance for Limerick - it will be a 30th final for Waterford, who are chasing a 10th title.